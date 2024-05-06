Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kyle Chalmers Discusses Move to St. Andrews with Ash Delaney, AUS Open, and Ankle Surgery

Comments: 1

Olympic and world champion Kyle Chalmers just had one of the best in-season meets of his career last month at the Australian Open, going lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.9) and 50 fly (23.1) as well as a 47.6 in the 100 free. This is coming on the heels of moving clubs to train with Ash Delaney at St. Andrews on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

 

Diehard
31 minutes ago

Very good interview. I either forgot or didn’t know that he had changed coaches recently! Being coached by a peer is different!

