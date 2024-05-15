Reviewing the Last 2 Weeks of International Swimming & USA May Meets | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week in the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Brazilian Olympic Trials, the Sydney Open, and the upcoming May Meets in the USA. See below for full list of topics:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:35 Brazilian Olympic Trials
- 3:28 Sydney Open
- 8:32 May US Meets
- 18:08 Blaire Anderson named Director of Swimming at Texas A&M
SINK or SWIM
- 23:39 Will Florent Manaudou medal in Paris at the 2024 Olympics?
- 29:38 Will the Canadian women win more medals than they did in the 2020 Olympic Games (6)?
- 33:35 Will Ahmed Hafnaoui swim in Paris?
- 35:27 Did Kristof Milak *really* miss 32/38 practices following the Hungarian Championships?
- 38:25 Will Katie Ledecky make the 2028 US Olympic Team?
Coleman, did you find out the name of the SwimSwam bar in Indy?
Tend to stay on the sideline when it comes to the AUS/USA niggles but think Coleman did pull the wrong rein with his little snipe that the Aussies now can’t say that we’re ingnoring them.
What did provoke comment was that AUS Nats, which DID have its quota of world leading performances, seemingly fell through the cracks when it came to recent SW Breakdowns. I think everyone fully understood that the whole CHN fracas was the big story but being gazumpted by HS was ….. curious for many.
Sink or Swims
Manadou: would prefer to hold off finaal judgement until we seen USA/AUS Trials but at this point, leaning Sink
CAN women bettering Tokyo: unless relays step up, leaning… Read more »