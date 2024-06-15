Arizona State Hires USA Swimming Data Scientist Corey Manley as Assistant Coach

Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm announced an outside-the-box addition to his coaching staff on Friday, naming USA Swimming performance data scientist Corey Manley as assistant coach ahead of the Sun Devils’ first season in the Big 12.

Manley swam at Holy Cross (2015-19), worked in finance for a few years after graduation, and came to USA Swimming a couple years ago as a data analyst. He also boasts 10 years of coaching experience at the summer league, high school, club, college, and masters levels. Manley is currently enrolled in a Masters of Applied Statistics program at Villanova.

“I’m so excited about the hiring of Corey. He’s a brilliant human being who brings much more than just coaching,” Behm said. “As a data scientist, he will bring a unique skill set to our staff and provide valuable information about how each athlete’s training affects individual performance. This is not only a step forward for ASU Swimming, but a step forward for the whole sport.”

During his time in Tempe, Behm has developed a reputation as a sprint specialist coach who takes an innovative, data-driven approach to the sport. Manley is Behm’s second hire since being promoted to head coach in April following Bob Bowman‘s departure to Texas. Former USC coach Dave Salo also joined the staff as an associate head coach last month.

Arizona State’s coaching staff last season included assistant coaches Derek Schmitt, Logan Hirka, Alex Sherman, Austin Pillado, and Sam Iida along with diving coach Marc Briggs. Since combined programs have a limit of eight coaches, at least one of those five aforementioned assistants appears to be on the way out given the arrival of Manley and Salo. The Sun Devils haven’t posted their full 2024-25 coaching staff online yet.

Next season marks Arizona State’s first in the Big 12 after 44 years in the Pac-12. Fortunately for the Sun Devils, they won’t have to deal with Bowman’s Texas powerhouse as a conference rival as the Longhorns are moving to the SEC this summer. Arizona State is fresh off the most successful season in program history that saw the men’s team capture Pac-12 and NCAA titles in dominant fashion.