2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
The final day of action at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials should be a thriller, with the women’s 50 freestyle, men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 IM, men’s 100 butterfly, and women’s 1500 free on the schedule.
The session will start with the women’s 50 free, where Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell will look to bounce back after somewhat disappointing performances in Friday’s 100 free. McKeon, the reigning Olympic champion in both sprint freestyle events, missed her chance to defend her 100 free title with a 6th-place finish in 53.33, though the swim should be good enough to lock up a 4×100 free relay spot. Campbell, a four-time Olympian, missed the A-final by just one hundredth of a second as she recovers from an undisclosed illness.
However, only one of McKeon/Campbell will likely qualify for the 50 free individually with Shayna Jack appearing in prime form this week. The 25-year-old Jack is ranked 4th this season at 24.09 from last December, the 32-year-old Campbell is 5th at 24.10 from last October, and the 30-year-old McKeon is 16th at 24.46 from April.
Both 400 IMs should also feature fun three-way battles with Brendon Smith (4:10.15), William Petric (4:12.21), and Thomas Neill (4:13.43) among those seeking Olympic qualification under the Aussie cut of 4:12.50 in the men’s event. On the women’s side, 20-year-old Jenna Forrester (4:32.30), 27-year-old Kiah Melverton (4:36.78), and 19-year-old Ella Ramsay (4:36.94) own entry times under the Aussie standard of 4:38.53. Notably, Australian record holder (and backstroke specialist) Kaylee McKeown is absent from the women’s 400 IM psych sheet.
In the men’s 100 fly, Australian record holder Matthew Temple (50.60) and Shaun Champion (51.28) lead the charge. Pop star Cody Simpson is one of six men with seed times under 52 seconds in the event as he takes his final crack at Olympic qualification.
The session will conclude with the women’s 1500 free, where Lani Pallister (15:48.96) and Moesha Johnson (15:55.75) are the favorites to qualify under the Aussie standard of 16:01.95.
Stay tuned for live updates below:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- World Record – 23.61, Sarah Sjostrom, 2023
- Australian Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell, 2018
- Oceanian Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell, 2018
- Commonwealth Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell, 2018
- All Comers Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell, 2018
- Swim Australia OQT – 24.67
Top 8:
MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS
- World Record – 4:02.50, Leon Marchand, 2023
- Australian Record – 4:09.27, Brendon Smith, 2021
- Oceanian Record – 4:08.70, Lewis Clareburt, 2022
- Commonwealth Record – 4:08.70, Lewis Clareburt, 2022
- All Comers Record – 4:06.22, Michael Phelps, 2007
- Swim Australia OQT – 4:12.50
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS
- World Record – 4:24.38, Summer McIntosh, 2024
- Australian Record – 4:28.22, Kaylee McKeown, 2024
- Oceanian Record – 4:28.22, Kaylee McKeown, 2024
- Commonwealth Record – 4:24.38, Summer McIntosh, 2024
- All Comers Record – 4:28.22, Kaylee McKeown, 2024
- Swim Australia OQT – 4:38.53
Top 8:
MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, 2021
- Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple, 2023
- Oceanian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple, 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 50.06, Joshua Liendo, 2024
- All Comers Record – 50.45, Matthew Temple, 2021
- Swim Australia OQT – 51.17
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – SLOWER HEATS
- World Record –15:20.48, Katie Ledecky, 2018
- Australian Record – 15:46.13, Madeleine Gough, 2021
- Oceanian Record – 15:40.14, Lauren Boyle, 2015
- Commonwealth Record – 15:40.14, Lauren Boyle, 2015
- All Comers Record – 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky, 2014
- Swim Australia OQT – 16:01.95
Top 8:
Giann talking dribble again!
And did she not register what Emma said last night, about her shoulder issues?
Shayna 24.02
Meg 24.47
Bronte 24.56
Emma 24.72
Olivia 24.73
Cate 24.85
Mollie 24.87
Alex 25.02
I really want Meg to get an individual swim. Be quite happy for MOC to miss this event.
Giaan talking about C1 reproducing her PB. Facepalm
Rikako did 50 fly
Wonder if she will crawl in the B-final?
Rikako 25.64 swimming fly!
Ikee is so good at butterfly that it is unreal
Perkins makes the final I think.
And one more (farewell?) swim for C1.
The Women’s 100 free was probably quite nervy for a lot of Aussie swimfans… this 50 is likely no better.
So many great athletes, so many stories, so many successes, and a few disappointments.
Not looking forward to the final of the 50. 🙁