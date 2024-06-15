2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The final day of action at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials should be a thriller, with the women’s 50 freestyle, men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 IM, men’s 100 butterfly, and women’s 1500 free on the schedule.

The session will start with the women’s 50 free, where Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell will look to bounce back after somewhat disappointing performances in Friday’s 100 free. McKeon, the reigning Olympic champion in both sprint freestyle events, missed her chance to defend her 100 free title with a 6th-place finish in 53.33, though the swim should be good enough to lock up a 4×100 free relay spot. Campbell, a four-time Olympian, missed the A-final by just one hundredth of a second as she recovers from an undisclosed illness.

However, only one of McKeon/Campbell will likely qualify for the 50 free individually with Shayna Jack appearing in prime form this week. The 25-year-old Jack is ranked 4th this season at 24.09 from last December, the 32-year-old Campbell is 5th at 24.10 from last October, and the 30-year-old McKeon is 16th at 24.46 from April.

Both 400 IMs should also feature fun three-way battles with Brendon Smith (4:10.15), William Petric (4:12.21), and Thomas Neill (4:13.43) among those seeking Olympic qualification under the Aussie cut of 4:12.50 in the men’s event. On the women’s side, 20-year-old Jenna Forrester (4:32.30), 27-year-old Kiah Melverton (4:36.78), and 19-year-old Ella Ramsay (4:36.94) own entry times under the Aussie standard of 4:38.53. Notably, Australian record holder (and backstroke specialist) Kaylee McKeown is absent from the women’s 400 IM psych sheet.

In the men’s 100 fly, Australian record holder Matthew Temple (50.60) and Shaun Champion (51.28) lead the charge. Pop star Cody Simpson is one of six men with seed times under 52 seconds in the event as he takes his final crack at Olympic qualification.

The session will conclude with the women’s 1500 free, where Lani Pallister (15:48.96) and Moesha Johnson (15:55.75) are the favorites to qualify under the Aussie standard of 16:01.95.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record – 23.61, Sarah Sjostrom, 2023

Australian Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell , 2018

Oceanian Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell, 2018

Commonwealth Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell, 2018

All Comers Record – 23.78, Cate Campbell, 2018

, 2018 Swim Australia OQT – 24.67

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Record – 4:02.50, Leon Marchand, 2023

Australian Record – 4:09.27, Brendon Smith , 2021

, 2021 Oceanian Record – 4:08.70, Lewis Clareburt, 2022

Commonwealth Record – 4:08.70, Lewis Clareburt, 2022

All Comers Record – 4:06.22, Michael Phelps, 2007

Swim Australia OQT – 4:12.50

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Record – 4:24.38, Summer McIntosh, 2024

Australian Record – 4:28.22, Kaylee McKeown , 2024

, 2024 Oceanian Record – 4:28.22, Kaylee McKeown , 2024

, 2024 Commonwealth Record – 4:24.38, Summer McIntosh, 2024

All Comers Record – 4:28.22, Kaylee McKeown , 2024

, 2024 Swim Australia OQT – 4:38.53

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, 2021

Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple, 2023

Oceanian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple, 2023

Commonwealth Record – 50.06, Joshua Liendo, 2024

All Comers Record – 50.45, Matthew Temple, 2021

Swim Australia OQT – 51.17

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – SLOWER HEATS

World Record –15:20.48, Katie Ledecky, 2018

Australian Record – 15:46.13, Madeleine Gough, 2021

Oceanian Record – 15:40.14, Lauren Boyle, 2015

Commonwealth Record – 15:40.14, Lauren Boyle, 2015

All Comers Record – 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky, 2014

Swim Australia OQT – 16:01.95

Top 8: