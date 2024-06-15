Bronte Campbell Emotional Post-Race Interview: “I Feel Devastated For My Sister” (Video)

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Video courtesy of Wide World of Sports

The women’s sprint freestyle in Australia is perhaps the deepest field on the planet, with 4 out of the 10 fastest performers in history taking part in the 100m race on day 5 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials.

When all was said and done, Mollie O’Callaghan got to the wall first (52.33) followed by Shayna Jack (52.72) to clinch the individual event spots for Paris. Additional finishers included Meg Harris (52.97) earning bronze and Bronte Campbell (53.10) placing 4th to secure their spots on the women’s 4x100m free relay.

On deck after the race, the top finishers were on the emotional side, as each described what it meant to them to make it onto the green and gold team.

For winner O’Callaghan, the 20-year-old called her victory ‘redemption’, as she said ‘there’s no way they can leave me out [of the relay] now’.

MOC’s comment points to the Australian women’s 4x200m free relay from the 2020 Olympic Games where the St. Peters Western star raced in the morning heats and fired off a World Junior Record as the opening split. Australia did a full switch-out between prelims and finals swimmers and wound up earning bronze.

As for Jack, the swimmer also enjoyed redemption of sorts with her runner-up result last night. She missed out on the 2020 Olympic Games after having served a 2-year ban for testing positive for Ligandrol in 2019.

“I honestly have no words. It wasn’t the swim that I actually thought I was capable of but I just wanted to fight to the wall.”

Perhaps the most heartfelt interview came from 30-year-old Campbell, who spoke of how much she missed having her sister Cate Campbell in the final. C1 missed out on the top 8 by just .01.

“I felt devastated for my sister this morning but she is absolutely incredible.

“I mean she held this individual spot in the 100 for 11 years. I think that’s gotta be a record in Australia, it’s such a hard thing to do.

“I just really want to pay homage to what an incredible athlete she is. I know she made me a better swimmer and I know these girls would have grown up watching her swim and so even though she wasn’t with us in the pool tonight I think she’s still a huge part of our success.”