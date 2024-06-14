2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Central
- Updated Psych Sheet
- Heat Sheets
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream (VPN Needed)
We’re about to enter the penultimate night of action at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials. Already we’ve seen a world record and big lifetime bests put up by the nation’s biggest players in their fight to make the squad for Paris 2024.
This morning’s biggest takeaways included the fact that 4-time Olympian Cate Campbell missed the A-final of the women’s 100m free, meaning that the 32-year-old veteran may not be on the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
Additionally, Sam Short, runner-up in both the men’s 400m and 800m free already here, scratched the 1500m free due to an ongoing stomach illness.
Of those who will be diving in for the A-finals, we’ll see former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook start us off in the men’s 200m breast, followed by Jenna Strauch in the women’s edition.
Bradley Woodward and Joshua Edwards-Smith are set to duel in the men’s 200m back followed by a monster cache of talent appearing in the women’s 100m free.
This morning the heats of the 1free brought us 4 women under the 53-second threshold, including leader Meg Harris (52.52), Mollie O’Callaghan (52.57), Shayna Jack (52.65) and Bronte Campbell (52.95).
Campbell’s appearance is a good sign that the calf injury which rendered her out of most of April’s Open Championships has healed and the mainstay is back to form.
MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
- Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
- Oceanic Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
- Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
- All Comers Record –
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.50
GOLD – Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2:07.40 * OLY Qualifier
SILVER – Joshua Yong, 2:08.08 *OLY Qualifier
BRONZE –Bailey Lello, 2:10.85
Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook has booked his ticket to Paris in his attempt to defend his gold medal in this men’s 200m breast event.
The 25-year-old punched a winning time of 2:07.40, over 2 seconds under the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.50.
His time this evening checks in as a season-best overtaking the 2:07.50 he produced for gold at April’s Australian Open Championships. ZSC’s personal best remains at the 2:05.95 produced at the 2022 Aussie National Championships.
In another impressive performance, 22-year-old Joshua Yong stopped the clock at 2:08.08 to reap silver and add this event to the 100m breast for which he already qualified.
Yong’s 2:08.08 slashed nearly half a second off his previous PB of 2:08.54 from April and remains Australia’s #5 performer in history.
Top 5 Australian Men’s LCM 200 Breaststroke Performers All-Time
- Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:05.95, 2022
- Matt Wilson – 2:06.67, 2019
- Christian Sprenger – 2:07.31, 2009
- Brenton Rickard – 2:07.89, 2009
- Joshua Yong – 2:08.08, 2024
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS), 2023
- Australian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
- Oceanic Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
- Commonwealth Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
- All Comers Record –
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:23.91
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009
- Australian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- Oceanic Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin 2015
- Commonwealth Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- All Comers Record –
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.28
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Australian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Oceanic Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Commonwealth Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- All Comers Record –
- Swim Australia OQT – 53.61
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 1500 FREE– FINAL
- World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN), 2012
- Australian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
- Oceanic Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
- Commonwealth Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
- All Comers Record –
- Swim Australia OQT – 14:54.29
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
30+ min till the 200 bk.
50ish till the 100 free.
This meet just has not worked at all as a spectator event.
Noooo Jennaaa
But surely they’ll let her swim since she’s already on the team right?
They will don’t worry
She’s not on the team yet.
the ch9-syd/master.m3u8 url posted by Troyy earlier this week now leads to strange burly people playing some sort of games with a funny looking ball. Is there a new stream for the glorious sport of swimming ?
On a different channel tonight.
https://9now-livestreams.akamaized.net/hls/live/2008311/gem-syd/master.m3u8
Use this instead https://9now-livestreams.akamaized.net/hls/live/2008311/gem-syd/master.m3u8
Jenna basically stopped with 15m to go.
Giaan clueless again. Jenna doesn’t have the 100 OQT.
Pretty sure she does, just not the Australian one, they’re not the same thing.
so the 400 IM is looking good again
Ella Ramsay improvement has been very good
Ella Ramsay…beautiful race