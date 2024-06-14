Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 101

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re about to enter the penultimate night of action at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials. Already we’ve seen a world record and big lifetime bests put up by the nation’s biggest players in their fight to make the squad for Paris 2024.

This morning’s biggest takeaways included the fact that 4-time Olympian Cate Campbell missed the A-final of the women’s 100m free, meaning that the 32-year-old veteran may not be on the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Additionally, Sam Short, runner-up in both the men’s 400m and 800m free already here, scratched the 1500m free due to an ongoing stomach illness.

Of those who will be diving in for the A-finals, we’ll see former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook start us off in the men’s 200m breast, followed by Jenna Strauch in the women’s edition.

Bradley Woodward and Joshua Edwards-Smith are set to duel in the men’s 200m back followed by a monster cache of talent appearing in the women’s 100m free.

This morning the heats of the 1free brought us 4 women under the 53-second threshold, including leader Meg Harris (52.52), Mollie O’Callaghan (52.57), Shayna Jack (52.65) and Bronte Campbell (52.95).

Campbell’s appearance is a good sign that the calf injury which rendered her out of most of April’s Open Championships has healed and the mainstay is back to form.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
  • Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
  • Oceanic Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
  • All Comers Record –
  • Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.50

GOLD – Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2:07.40 * OLY Qualifier
SILVER – Joshua Yong, 2:08.08 *OLY Qualifier
BRONZE –Bailey Lello, 2:10.85

Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook has booked his ticket to Paris in his attempt to defend his gold medal in this men’s 200m breast event.

The 25-year-old punched a winning time of 2:07.40, over 2 seconds under the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.50.

His time this evening checks in as a season-best overtaking the 2:07.50 he produced for gold at April’s Australian Open Championships. ZSC’s personal best remains at the 2:05.95 produced at the 2022 Aussie National Championships.

In another impressive performance, 22-year-old Joshua Yong stopped the clock at 2:08.08 to reap silver and add this event to the 100m breast for which he already qualified.

Yong’s 2:08.08 slashed nearly half a second off his previous PB of 2:08.54 from April and remains Australia’s #5 performer in history.

Top 5 Australian Men’s LCM 200 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

  1. Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:05.95, 2022
  2. Matt Wilson – 2:06.67, 2019
  3. Christian Sprenger – 2:07.31, 2009
  4. Brenton Rickard – 2:07.89, 2009
  5. Joshua Yong – 2:08.08, 2024

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS), 2023
  • Australian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
  • Oceanic Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
  • All Comers Record –
  • Swim Australia OQT – 2:23.91

GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

  • World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009
  • Australian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • Oceanic Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin 2015
  • Commonwealth Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • All Comers Record –
  • Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.28

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
  • Australian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
  • Oceanic Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
  • Commonwealth Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
  • All Comers Record –
  • Swim Australia OQT – 53.61

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE –

MEN’S 1500 FREE– FINAL

  • World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN), 2012
  • Australian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
  • Oceanic Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
  • Commonwealth Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
  • All Comers Record –
  • Swim Australia OQT – 14:54.29

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

 

In This Story

101
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

101 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
M d e
54 seconds ago

30+ min till the 200 bk.

50ish till the 100 free.

This meet just has not worked at all as a spectator event.

3
-1
Reply
Fast and Furious
1 minute ago

Noooo Jennaaa
But surely they’ll let her swim since she’s already on the team right?

1
0
Reply
The Kaz
Reply to  Fast and Furious
1 minute ago

They will don’t worry

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Fast and Furious
40 seconds ago

She’s not on the team yet.

1
0
Reply
ooo
1 minute ago

the ch9-syd/master.m3u8 url posted by Troyy earlier this week now leads to strange burly people playing some sort of games with a funny looking ball. Is there a new stream for the glorious sport of swimming ?

1
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  ooo
17 seconds ago

On a different channel tonight.

https://9now-livestreams.akamaized.net/hls/live/2008311/gem-syd/master.m3u8

0
0
Reply
Nono
Reply to  ooo
11 seconds ago

Use this instead https://9now-livestreams.akamaized.net/hls/live/2008311/gem-syd/master.m3u8

0
0
Reply
Samboys
2 minutes ago

Jenna basically stopped with 15m to go.

4
0
Reply
Troyy
3 minutes ago

Giaan clueless again. Jenna doesn’t have the 100 OQT.

11
0
Reply
M d e
Reply to  Troyy
14 seconds ago

Pretty sure she does, just not the Australian one, they’re not the same thing.

0
0
Reply
Steph
3 minutes ago

so the 400 IM is looking good again

5
0
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
3 minutes ago

Ella Ramsay improvement has been very good

9
0
Reply
DK2023 Denise
3 minutes ago

Ella Ramsay…beautiful race

7
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!