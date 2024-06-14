2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re about to enter the penultimate night of action at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials. Already we’ve seen a world record and big lifetime bests put up by the nation’s biggest players in their fight to make the squad for Paris 2024.

This morning’s biggest takeaways included the fact that 4-time Olympian Cate Campbell missed the A-final of the women’s 100m free, meaning that the 32-year-old veteran may not be on the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Additionally, Sam Short, runner-up in both the men’s 400m and 800m free already here, scratched the 1500m free due to an ongoing stomach illness.

Of those who will be diving in for the A-finals, we’ll see former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook start us off in the men’s 200m breast, followed by Jenna Strauch in the women’s edition.

Bradley Woodward and Joshua Edwards-Smith are set to duel in the men’s 200m back followed by a monster cache of talent appearing in the women’s 100m free.

This morning the heats of the 1free brought us 4 women under the 53-second threshold, including leader Meg Harris (52.52), Mollie O’Callaghan (52.57), Shayna Jack (52.65) and Bronte Campbell (52.95).

Campbell’s appearance is a good sign that the calf injury which rendered her out of most of April’s Open Championships has healed and the mainstay is back to form.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook , 2022

Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.50

GOLD – Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2:07.40 * OLY Qualifier

SILVER – Joshua Yong, 2:08.08 *OLY Qualifier

BRONZE –Bailey Lello, 2:10.85

Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook has booked his ticket to Paris in his attempt to defend his gold medal in this men’s 200m breast event.

The 25-year-old punched a winning time of 2:07.40, over 2 seconds under the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.50.

His time this evening checks in as a season-best overtaking the 2:07.50 he produced for gold at April’s Australian Open Championships. ZSC’s personal best remains at the 2:05.95 produced at the 2022 Aussie National Championships.

In another impressive performance, 22-year-old Joshua Yong stopped the clock at 2:08.08 to reap silver and add this event to the 100m breast for which he already qualified.

Yong’s 2:08.08 slashed nearly half a second off his previous PB of 2:08.54 from April and remains Australia’s #5 performer in history.

Top 5 Australian Men’s LCM 200 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:05.95, 2022 Matt Wilson – 2:06.67, 2019 Christian Sprenger – 2:07.31, 2009 Brenton Rickard – 2:07.89, 2009 Joshua Yong – 2:08.08, 2024

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS), 2023

Australian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006

Oceanic Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006

Commonwealth Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021

Swim Australia OQT – 2:23.91

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009

Australian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Oceanic Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin 2015

Commonwealth Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.28

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Australian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021

Oceanic Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021

Commonwealth Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021

Swim Australia OQT – 53.61

MEN’S 1500 FREE– FINAL

World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN), 2012

Australian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001

Oceanic Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001

Commonwealth Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001

Swim Australia OQT – 14:54.29

