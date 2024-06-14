4-Time Olympian Cate Campbell Misses 100 Free A-Final At 2024 Aussie Trials

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
In an unexpected twist on day 5 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials, veteran Cate Campbell missed making the A-final of the women’s 100m freestyle.
32-year-old Campbell produced a morning swim of 54.27, claiming the 9th seed, just .01 outside of 8th place.
Among the top 8 was a foursome of elite stars who dipped under the 53-second barrier to set the pace. Meg Harris led the field in 52.52 followed by Mollie O’Callghan who notched 52.57.
Shayna Jack ranked 3rd in 52.65 while Campbell’s sister Bronte Campbell wrangled up the 4th slot in 52.95.
C1 has been as quick as 53.53 this season, a performance she put up at last December’s Queensland Championships.
At the Australian Open Championships in April, the 4-time Olympian clocked a mark of 53.91 to place 6th.
Speaking after this morning’s prelims, Bronte Campbell said of her sister’s miss, “I’m really disappointed for Cate.
“She is one of the most incredible athletes that we’ve ever had in this event.
“She was the No.1 freestyler for what, 10, 11, 12 years in a row – that is a feat that’s pretty much unmatched in Australian sporting history.
“I know she was a bit ill leading into this and had a really rough last few weeks.
“So I’m sure she’ll be disappointed because we all know that she’s an incredible athlete and can swim a lot faster than that.” (AAP)
C1 will still have a chance to make the team for Paris in the women’s 50m free which is slated for tomorrow.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017
- Australian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Oceanian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Commonwealth Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- All Comers Record – 52.06, Cate Campbell, 2016
- Swim Australia OQT – 53.61
Top 8:
- Meg Harris – 52.52
- Mollie O’Callaghan – 52.57
- Shayna Jack – 52.65
- Bronte Campbell – 52.95
- Olivia Wunsch – 53.30
- Emma McKeon – 53.61
- Brianna Throssell – 53.78
- Milla Jansen – 54.26
Whats that thing Taylor Swift said? “Karma’s gonna track you down step by step from town to town?”
MORE COWBELL!
In all seriousness though, assuming she doesn’t make the team in the 50, I can see her retiring after this meet. If so, congrats Cate on a fantastic career. You’ve been incredibly fun to watch over the years and your resilience through adversity has been inspiring.
Class act. LFG in the 50!