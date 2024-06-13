Kaylee McKeown Posts 2:03.30 200 Backstroke, Only 0.16 Off Own World Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 2:03.30 *OLY Qualifier

SILVER – Jaclyn Barclay, 2:07.88 *OLY Qualifier

BRONZE – Hannah Fredericks, 2:08.25

Kaylee McKeown just missed her own 200 backstroke World Record as she posted a 2:03.30 on Thursday, the #2 swim of all-time. She was 0.16 off of her World Record of a 2:03.14 that she swam in March of 2023. McKeown leads the world this season with her time from today.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Back Performances All-Time

This was McKeown’s second near-miss of her own World Record as she swam a 57.41 in the 100 backstroke on day 2 of the meet. That swim was just off of her World Record of a 57.33 that she swam in October 2023.

McKeown will look to defend her Olympic title in the event later this summer as she won the event in a 2:04.68 at the 2020(1) Tokyo Games. That field notably did not feature Regan Smith of the US who is the #2 performer of all-time with a 2:03.35 that she swam back at the 2019 World Championships. Smith’s swim marked a World Record at the time.

Last summer, McKeown battled it out with Smith at the 2023 World Championships as McKeown swept the backstroke events including a 2:03.85 in the 200. McKeown swam a 2:03.70 at 2023 Australian Trials so today’s swim shows her consistency in being able to post some of the fastest swims of all-time not even at the biggest stage. Smith sits just behind McKeown this season with a 2:03.99 in the 200 backstroke, while no other swimmer has been below the 2:05 mark.