Kaylee McKeown Posts 2:03.30 200 Backstroke, Only 0.16 Off Own World Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 2:03.30 *OLY Qualifier
SILVER – Jaclyn Barclay, 2:07.88 *OLY Qualifier
BRONZE – Hannah Fredericks, 2:08.25

Kaylee McKeown just missed her own 200 backstroke World Record as she posted a 2:03.30 on Thursday, the #2 swim of all-time. She was 0.16 off of her World Record of a 2:03.14 that she swam in March of 2023. McKeown leads the world this season with her time from today.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Back Performances All-Time

  1. 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, 2023
  2. 2:03.30 – Kaylee McKeown, 2024
  3. 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, 2019
  4. 2:03.69 – Regan Smith, 2019
  5. 2:03.70 – Kaylee McKeown, 2023

This was McKeown’s second near-miss of her own World Record as she swam a 57.41 in the 100 backstroke on day 2 of the meet. That swim was just off of her World Record of a 57.33 that she swam in October 2023.

McKeown will look to defend her Olympic title in the event later this summer as she won the event in a 2:04.68 at the 2020(1) Tokyo Games. That field notably did not feature Regan Smith of the US who is the #2 performer of all-time with a 2:03.35 that she swam back at the 2019 World Championships. Smith’s swim marked a World Record at the time.

Last summer, McKeown battled it out with Smith at the 2023 World Championships as McKeown swept the backstroke events including a 2:03.85 in the 200. McKeown swam a 2:03.70 at 2023 Australian Trials so today’s swim shows her consistency in being able to post some of the fastest swims of all-time not even at the biggest stage. Smith sits just behind McKeown this season with a 2:03.99 in the 200 backstroke, while no other swimmer has been below the 2:05 mark.

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
06/13
2:03.30
2Regan
SMITH 		USA2:03.9903/09
3Claire
CURZAN 		USA2:05.7702/17
4 Kylie
MASSE		CAN2:06.2405/16
5Summer
McINTOSH 		CAN2:06.8112/02
Oceanian
45 minutes ago

Kaylee is the gift that keeps on giving. Any month of the year.

mahmoud
1 hour ago

She’s looking very good. Excited to see what Smith can put up in a few days.

