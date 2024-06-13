Kaylee McKeown Posts 2:03.30 200 Backstroke, Only 0.16 Off Own World Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- World Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Australian Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Oceanic Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- All Comers Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.74
GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 2:03.30 *OLY Qualifier
SILVER – Jaclyn Barclay, 2:07.88 *OLY Qualifier
BRONZE – Hannah Fredericks, 2:08.25
Kaylee McKeown just missed her own 200 backstroke World Record as she posted a 2:03.30 on Thursday, the #2 swim of all-time. She was 0.16 off of her World Record of a 2:03.14 that she swam in March of 2023. McKeown leads the world this season with her time from today.
Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Back Performances All-Time
- 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- 2:03.30 – Kaylee McKeown, 2024
- 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, 2019
- 2:03.69 – Regan Smith, 2019
- 2:03.70 – Kaylee McKeown, 2023
This was McKeown’s second near-miss of her own World Record as she swam a 57.41 in the 100 backstroke on day 2 of the meet. That swim was just off of her World Record of a 57.33 that she swam in October 2023.
McKeown will look to defend her Olympic title in the event later this summer as she won the event in a 2:04.68 at the 2020(1) Tokyo Games. That field notably did not feature Regan Smith of the US who is the #2 performer of all-time with a 2:03.35 that she swam back at the 2019 World Championships. Smith’s swim marked a World Record at the time.
Last summer, McKeown battled it out with Smith at the 2023 World Championships as McKeown swept the backstroke events including a 2:03.85 in the 200. McKeown swam a 2:03.70 at 2023 Australian Trials so today’s swim shows her consistency in being able to post some of the fastest swims of all-time not even at the biggest stage. Smith sits just behind McKeown this season with a 2:03.99 in the 200 backstroke, while no other swimmer has been below the 2:05 mark.
2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Back
McKEOWN
2:03.30
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|2:03.99
|03/09
|3
|Claire
CURZAN
|USA
|2:05.77
|02/17
|4
| Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|2:06.24
|05/16
|5
|Summer
McINTOSH
|CAN
|2:06.81
|12/02
Kaylee is the gift that keeps on giving. Any month of the year.
She’s looking very good. Excited to see what Smith can put up in a few days.