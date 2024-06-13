Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

COMPLETE Event-By-Event 2024 US Olympic Trials Preview | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Join us as we go down the psych sheet, event by event, and choose our picks for who will make the 2024 US Olympic team in Indianapolis.

  • 0:00 Introduction
  • 0:40 Women’s 100 Fly
  • 3:35 Women’s 400 Free
  • 6:41 Men’s 100 Breast
  • 10:46 Men’s 400 Free
  • 16:35 Men’s 200 Free
  • 21:18 Men’s 400 IM
  • 23:53 Women’s 100 Breast
  • 29:44 Men’s 100 Back
  • 31:08 Women’s 200 Free
  • 36:28 Women’s 400 IM
  • 39:00 Women’s 100 Back
  • 40:50 Men’s 800 Free
  • 43:56 Men’s 200 Fly
  • 46:49 Men’s 100 Free
  • 54:30 Women’s 1500 Free
  • 54:46 Women’s 100 Free
  • 57:30 Men’s 200 Breast
  • 1:00:07 Women’s 200 Breast
  • 1:01:52 Men’s 200 Back
  • 1:05:03 Women’s 200 Fly
  • 1:08:23 Women’s 200 Back
  • 1:10:03 Men’s 50 Free
  • 1:12:49 Men’s 200 IM
  • 1:15:19 Men’s 100 Fly
  • 1:18:03 Women’s 200 IM
  • 1:19:34 Women’s 800 Free
  • 1:21:00 Women’s 50 Free
  • 1:22:11 Men’s 1500 Free

3
Steve Nolan
24 minutes ago

that’s a long pod

Diehard
Reply to  Steve Nolan
4 minutes ago

Tooo long! Just say your choices and not hedge with 3 other names!

swammer
43 minutes ago

HELL YES

