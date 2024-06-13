COMPLETE Event-By-Event 2024 US Olympic Trials Preview | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Previews: The Casas Conundrum In Men’s 200 IM Shaine Casas has led the U.S. rankings in the 200 IM in three straight seasons, but his unpredictability makes him anything but a lock for an Olympic spot.

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Previews: Alexy Ascends To The Top In Men’s 100 Free After roaring to silver at the 2023 World Championships, Jack Alexy solidified himself as the man to beat in the 100 free at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

7 Different Strategies To Watch The U.S. Olympic Trials While At Work Stuck at work while US Olympic Trials are going on? See our creative ways to watch while you might be under the eyes of your boss.

Santo Condorelli Is Appealing Eligibility Decision for US Olympic Swimming Trials Condorelli was allegedly denied eligibility to swim at trials, but intends to challenge that decision and race the 50/100 free and 100 fly.