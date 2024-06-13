Lazzerini Lowers Chilean 200 Breast National Record in Paraguay

2024 PARAGUAYAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 12th – Saturday, June 15th

Centro Aquatico Nacional

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Results – Meet Mobile – Campeonato Nacional de Natacion a y Open

The 2024 Paraguayan National Championships kicked off yesterday with a Chilean national record already biting the dust to begin the action.

Racing in the final of the men’s 200m breaststroke, 21-year-old Mariano Lazzerini produced a time of 2:13.75 to get to the wall first, beating the field by nearly 4 seconds in the process.

After hitting a morning swim of 2:14.14 out of the heats, Lazzerini dropped about another half a second to split 1:05.24/1:08.51 en route to gold.

The next-closest competitor was Vicente Villanueva who registered 2:17.58 while Maximiliano Benitez rounded out the podium in 2:19.86.

Lazzerini’s 2:13.75 represents a big-time personal best and Chilean record, overtaking the 2:15.02 he produced at the 2022 Bolivarian Games.

The Penn State swimmer already owns the national standards in the 50m breast (28.16) and 100m breast (1:01.38).

Additional day one victors included Peru’s Alexia Patricia Sotomayor taking the women’s 100m back in 1:02.85, Astrid Caballero earning the top spot in the women’s 200m breast in 2:46.72 and Charles Hockin clocking 24.79 in the men’s 50m fly.