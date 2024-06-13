SwimOutlet.com Launches Dedicated Facebook Community Group Alongside Olympic Medalist Sandeno

SwimOutlet, the #1 online destination for all things swim, announces today the launch of its dedicated Facebook Community Group, “SwimOutlet Community,” alongside 2 time Team USA Swimming Olympian and 4 time Olympic Medalist, Kaitlin Sandeno. The exclusive Facebook group aims to unite swim enthusiasts from around the world, providing a platform for sharing knowledge, experiences, and a mutual love for the sport. The group launches two days before the US Olympic Swimming Team Trials taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium from June 15-23, 2024, where Sandeno will be the commenting host for the third time.

Sandeno will provide exclusive daily content throughout the entirety of the US Olympic Swimming Team Trials, offering a comprehensive rundown of the day’s competition, sharing her personal highlights of standout performances and inviting the community to engage with their feedback. Additionally, Sandeno will provide swim commentary breakdowns after the events. Sandeno will offer technical insights, highlight winning strategies, and provide anecdotes from her own Olympic experience.

“I am so excited to bring swim fans together through the SwimOutlet Community Facebook Group during an electric 9 days of Trials! This will be the largest swimming competition in the world. Follow along to get behind the scenes commentary!” states Sandeno.

Besides the exclusive Olympic coverage the SwimOutlet Community will provide, the group will also be used as an open forum for members to refine swimming skills, keep members updated on swim meets and aquatic events throughout the swim season, provide educational resources for training and nutrition, offer expert advice, showcase the latest gear and products, facilitate community connections, and grant exclusive access to sales and new product releases from SwimOutlet.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Facebook Group for the SwimOutlet Community. This group is designed to grow the sport and bring swimming generations together. With Kaitlin’s daily commentary, we aim to provide an immersive experience for all swim fans, encouraging active participation and feedback,” states Reese Gonzales, Director of Social Media and Influencer Marketing at SwimOutlet.

The SwimOutlet Community Facebook Group promises to be a vibrant hub for swim enthusiasts of all levels, offering a supportive space for learning, sharing, and connecting. SwimOutlet will select one lucky member of the group to receive a $500 SwimOutlet gift card. To join the community, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/swimoutletcommunity.

SwimOutlet has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.