Introducing HydroFly Holographic Caps from Fike Swim!

Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim.

College swimmers were getting a lot of attention back in March during NCAA Championships, and not just for their fast swims, but also for the shine on their caps! Now, Fike Swim is making holographic caps available to everyone, and offering custom holographic caps to teams of all sizes.

“Your cap is the only bit of gear people can see when you swim. It’s about time swimmers and teams had a way to be flashy in the water.”-James Fike, Founder

The first HydroFly holographic caps are available here. Team inquiries for custom holographic caps can be made here.

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

–James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

