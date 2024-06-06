Liberty’s Jamyson Robb Receives Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

Liberty senior swimmer Jamyson Robb has been selected as Liberty’s recipient of the 2024 Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship, as announced Thursday.

This marks the 16th year the award has been named after Dr. Jim Castañeda, who served Rice for 46 years as an educator, coach and Faculty Athletics Representative before he passed in 2008. Every season, CUSA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league’s Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the Conference USA Board of Directors.

A native of Alliance, Ohio, Robb finished a standout four-year career for the Liberty women’s swimming & diving program. In her last collegiate race, she earned her first career conference medal with a third-place finish in the 200 breaststroke at the 2024 ASUN Championships. She completed her undergraduate degree in exercise science this spring. Robb helped the Lady Flames capture conference titles each of her four seasons. She concluded her Liberty career ranked eighth in program history in both 100 (1:02.39) and 200 (2:16.67) breaststroke and 10th in 100 backstroke (54.87).