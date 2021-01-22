In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Gary Hall Sr. is swimming royalty, a 3-time Olympian, U.S. Olympic Team Captain, Olympic Flag Bearer, father of a 10-time Olympic medalist (Gary Hall Jr.), World Record Holder, former President of the U.S. Olympians Association and the Head Coach / Chief Executive of the famous enterprise known globally as THE RACE CLUB (hyperlink: https:// theraceclub.com

Olympic icon Gary Hall Sr. makes me feel lazy—in the most positive way. He is a reminder of how to live your life daily with purpose. Case in point, during the pandemic Gary didn’t lose time. He made the most of the lockdown by penning his book – “Winning Life’s Gold Medal: Ten Valuable Life lessons from the Olympic Games” – available NOW as an eBook on AMAZON (hyperlink: https://www.amazon.com/ Winning-Lifes-Gold-Medal- Valuable-ebook/dp/B08S9ZYJM7)

Gary’s book is a must-have. It is a focused narrative and quick read. Each lesson is delivered with wisdom that only comes from experience and threadbare vulnerability. His book is memoir-esque, detailing intimate, behind-the-scenes stories. Most of Gary’s wisdom is from his life in and out of the pool. The stories are his own personal experiences from three Olympic Games, and they cover some of his son’s, like the first time Gary Hall Jr.’s met Alexander Popov in the READY ROOM.

