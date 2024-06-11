Do Semi-Finals Matter? A Look at the Data

Do Semi-finals matter?
Semi-finals in swimming are a controversial topic. There are basically three schools of thought on the topic.
One school is that they are a waste of time and energy, they make meets longer, and they don’t really change the final outcomes.
Another points out that maybe the “challenge” we’re trying to create and the “best of” standard is “who is the best in the third of three rounds, spread over two days”. This could be coupled with “the sessions can’t become any more compact because of doubles anyway.”
A third school of thought is less-stated and more-often implied, but basically would be the ‘null’ state: that semi-finals are an important step toward determining the final 8 field with the top swimmers racing as close to head-to-head as possible for that opportunity.
Other race sports often use semi-finals. In some sports, like track & field or rowing, the top performers in the heats get a free pass to finals, whereas the next-best group might have to compete in a repechage for a chance at the medals.
But swimming, frankly, doesn’t have as much parity of many of those sports, and it would be a pretty radical change (one that wouldn’t go over well) to force some swimmers to race an extra round and not others – which could push bigger gaps into the idea of parity.
Some of this stuff cannot be solved with data, but to frame the conversation, I asked SwimSwam’s Daniel Takata, who runs the @swimmingstats Instagram account, to look at how many medalists (and gold medalists) finished outside of the top 8 in prelims.
Acknowledged: applying data from meets where there are semi-finals is not a perfect surrogate for meets where there aren’t semi-finals. Swimmers would approach races differently. That makes the analysis incomplete-by-definition, but not without value.
Doubly acknowledged: medals aren’t the only goal of swim meets.
Since semi-finals in the 50m, 100m, and 200m events were re-introduced at the 2000 Summer Olympics, there have been 1,391 medals distributed in those events at the Olympic Games and World Aquatics Championships.
Only 120 of those 1,391 medals (8.6%) placed outside of the top 8 in prelims.
If we drill down to gold medals (463 since 2000), 20 finished outside of the top 8 in prelims (4.3%).
This means that even with an incentive structure that doesn’t require a full-effort prelims swim from a top performer (threading that needle is a valuable skill on its own), switching from a semi-finals system to a straight prelims-finals system has some impact, but not immense impact.
At more recent meets, here are the medal numbers:
- 2021 Olympics: 1/60 medals (only Japan’s Yui Ohashi in the women’s 200 IM, which she won)
- 2022 Worlds: 7/79 (8.9%)
- 2023 Worlds: 8/79 (10.1%)
- 2024 Worlds: 6/78 (7.7%)
This 7-10% range seems to be pretty consistent across the board.
In other words: the data is inconclusive. This number is neither low enough to fully wave it away nor high enough to declare a definitive sorting value to the semi-finals.
Because of the nature of swimming, it would be impractical (if not impossible) to test the influence of semi-finals on prelims effort in any empirical way.
My take? I’d love it if we could cut out semi-finals to find a way to trim the meet back to a 7 or 8 day event. I think that anything shorter than that winds up with some unintended consequences. Maybe leaving semi-finals in for 50m and 100m races, but dropping them for 200m races, would be the compromise, because the gaps from the medalists to the non-finalists in 200 meter races would be significant.
But amid the constant tug-of-war whereas we debate whether swim meets should be viewed as spectator events or base-development events, dropping semi-finals could dissuade some countries from investing as much in the sport (it’s easier to spend tax dollars on sports when citizens can cheer for athletes in prime time). It also adds some storylines to the game, gives fans more things to be fans about.
At a minimum, it would allow athletes to compete on the biggest stages the same way that they compete the rest of the year (it’s very rare even for Olympic Trials to employ semi-finals).
Whatever the system, the athletes and coaches and training would inevitably adjust, and in a few decades, the thing that once felt new would again become norm.
Semis absolutely matter to Mickael Andrew. Apparently, it’s the only chance he has to set a record.
The analysis overstates the importance of prelims. Many excellent (and savvy) swimmers intentionally swim slow in prelims (and even semis), preferring to save their energy for the main event. If they finish out of the top 8 in prelims, it’s often intentional.
One (still imperfect) way to test the hypotheses that they are irrelevant would be to see how many folks from B finals would have podiumed or placed higher in A. While the recent finishes of Shane Cassis come to mind, achieving the overall best time out of the B final, it’s still unclear whether or not he was just goofing around in the morning. So you would have to use a “real meet”, like say NCAAs, where… Read more »
I think there’s another approach to this question. We could look at the events that don’t have semi-finals, and we can question whether anyone would have benefited. I’m slightly more in-tune with the men’s side, so I didn’t look at the women’s. Here are three instances that caught my eye:
Forcing people to do 3 400 IMs is just cruel.
The logic doesn’t work backwards though.
For events with semis, swimmers know they only need top 16. So you could argue that even some of those medallists outside top 8 would have been top 8 if they needed to be.
For events without semis, swimmers know they need top 8 so there is no reason to think they held back and would have been faster in a semi.
They should have swam faster in prelims
Two factors which are ignored here from an athlete standpoint:
Semifinals can provide lots of motivation for those swimmers not quite good enough for an A final, but still good for t16. Also it provides those with an opportunity for a night swim, which some use for huge pbs (occasionally making the final and even medals). Other meets have b finals for a similar reason.
The second factor is that some great swimmers struggle in the morning, and you might miss out on the fastest swimmers making the final in a thightly contested event like the 100 free. This is of course easily countered with stating that performing in the morning is part of being a champ etc.… Read more »
I love the idea of qualify for finals from prelims for winners and repechage for others. That would be awesome. 3 winners direct in then 2 each from 3 heats of repechage. People would be very motivated in prelims and desperate in repechage.
I don’t think it should go unstated that semifinals can be an opportunity for more swimmers to get the experience of a “night swim” that they can use to their benefit, kinda serving as a bonus final that a lot of smaller meets have
Not a competition factor, but to be honest without semi finals the Australian trials have been much less interesting as a spectator.
Eh, that mostly comes down to how many athletes in the mix there are.
Prelims/semis at US Trials or Olympics are mostly exciting to see what high seed screws up
Most of the top 8 are set in most events. All semis would do is make heats even slower
Are you watching a different meet to me?
That would just make heats terribly boring.
Keep semifinals for 50s and 100s but drop semifinals for 200s. It’s just so pointless to do 3 rounds of a 200 fly (or more if there’s a swim-off involved. I guarantee that if semifinals for 200s were dropped, we’d finally see some time progression in stalled events like the men’s 200 back.
Remember when semifinals had to happen for the women’s 200 fly in Tokyo even though there were only 16 swimmers in heats?
It’s actually prelims that were useless on Tokyo
that was because Hosszu didn’t scratch, just no showed (there were 17 on the heat sheet)
I think that’s a good compromise.