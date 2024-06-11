Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jeremy Bagshaw Qualifies for 1st Olympic Team at 5th Trials While Finishing Med School

Jeremy Bagshaw had accomplished a lot in his 20+ year career in swimming. NCAA Champion at Cal Berkeley. Commonwealth and Pan American Games medalist. Multiple-time world championships qualifier. But one thing that had eluded him (4 times, going back to 2008) was qualifying for Canada’s Olympic team.

Last month at the Canadian Trials, in what would have been his final race as a competitive swimmer, Bagshaw finished 4th in the 200 free, securing his spot on the Olympic team for the first time. Bagshaw had also just completed medical school in Ireland.

Listen to what the 32-year-old has to say about perseverance and challenging himself to strive for more in and out of the pool. Bagshaw turned his lifestyle of medical school and competitive swimming into a game for himself, always wanting to win the day whether in class or at training. In the end, it worked out well for Dr. Bagshaw, who will be competing in Paris next month.

