Five Storylines To Watch At the 2024 European Championships – Women’s Edition

2024 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 17-23, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Belgrade, Serbia

Psych Sheets

Men’s Storylines

The 2024 European Championships kick off this upcoming Monday, June 17th in Belgrade, Serbia. The meet will serve as a potential last-chance qualifier to the Paris Olympics for most countries in attendance as the meet concludes June 23rd, the last day of the Paris qualification period. Here are five women’s storylines to follow along during the next week.

Gorbenko Continuing Momentum Into Paris

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko was one of the biggest names of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Series. Gorbenko broke a total of five national records, setting new best times in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Although she will not compete in the 200 back in Serbia, she will instead compete in the 100 breast, another event in which she already holds the National Record.

In addition to the 100 breast, she also will swim both IM events where she is the top seed in both. As of publishing, Gorbenko sits at #5 in the World this season in the 400 IM with a 4:34.87. Not only was that a swim to put her in contention on the podium in Paris but she also made huge strides at the Series. Her previous best coming into Mare Nostrum was a 4:37.36 that she swam to win silver at the 2024 World Championships. The difference of those two and a half seconds would move her down to 13th in the World this season instead of sitting at #5.

Pudar Putting On A Show

Lana Pudar of Bosnia and Herzegovina has been making history for the country over the last few years, first earning the country’s “first” European Championship medals, becoming the first swimmer to final at the World Championship level, and most recently earning the country its first medal at the World Championship level. In February, Pudar swam to bronze in the 200 butterfly at the 2024 World Championships in a 2:07.92.

The 18-year-old sits at #16 in the World this year with her time from Worlds but a tight bunch means a small improvement could propel her up the rankings. A 2:06.98 is #8 this year while a 2:05.20 is 3rd. She also will compete in the 100 fly this week and enters as the top seed.

Seemanova Looking To Break More National Records

Barbora Seemanova of Czech has been on an improvement curve this season, most recently breaking her own National Records in the 200 and 400 freestyles at the AP Race International in May while also becoming the new record holder in the 200 IM. Seemanova holds six individual LCM national records in total.

Seemanova has a packed schedule this week with six events including being the top seed in the 100, 200, and 400 freestyles and the #3 seed in the 100 fly and 200 IM. She also is entered in the 50 fly. The 200 freestyle is probably her strongest event with a best time of a 1:55.12. With such a strong field in the event in the World this year, it is going to take a lot to end up on the podium in the event. How far can her improvement curve take her?

Hungarian Freestyle Sweep?

The Hungarian women have strong freestyle groups and look to make waves especially in the relays. The leading duo in the 200 free is Nikolett Padar and Minna Abraham as they are the #2 and #3 seeds respectively. No other country has two seeds in the top eight. Padar also extends her range down to the 100 free where she is the #5 seed sitting right ahead of fellow country member Petra Senanszky is the #6 seed. Senanszky is also the top seed in the 50 freestyle.

The 400 and 800 freestyles have another duo with Ajna Kesely and Boglarka Telegdy Kapas. Kesely is the #2 seed while Telegdy Kapas is the #3 seed in the 400 free while Kesely is the top seed and Telegdy Kapas is the #2 seed in the 800 free. Finishing out the distance races is Viktoria Mihalyvari Farkas who is the top seed in the 1500. Could the country potentially sweep the freestyle events? With Seemanova in the competition, it will be much more difficult but it is still possible.

Estonia Searching For 1st Gold Medal In History (LC)

Eneli Jefimova highlights the Estonian roster and is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:06.18. The National record holder is in search of the team’s first gold medal in history at the long course European Championships. Jefimova made history last December at the short course European Championships as she captured gold in the SCM 100 breast. The teenager looks to head to her 2nd Olympics later this summer after finishing 16th in the 100 breast in Tokyo at the age of 14.