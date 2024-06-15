Five Storylines To Watch At the 2024 European Championships- Men’s Edition

2024 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 17-23, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Belgrade, Serbia

Psych Sheets

The 2024 European Championships kick off this upcoming Monday, June 17th in Belgrade, Serbia. The meet will serve as a potential last-chance qualifier to the Paris Olympics for most countries in attendance as the meet concludes June 23rd, the last day of the Paris qualification period. Here are five storylines to follow along during the next week.

David Popovici Returns To The European Championships

David Popovici made headlines the last time he participated at the European Championships. In 2022, the Romanian teenager swam to a 46.86 in the 100 freestyle setting a new World Record. His time broke the 13 year old record that Cesar Cielo set at the 2009 World Championships.

Not only did Popovici shine in the 100 free, but he also took home the European title in the 200 free swimming to a 1:42.97, a time that still stands as both his personal best as well as a World Junior record. With no 2023 European Championships (long course), Popovici looks to return to his breakout meet.

Kristof Milak And His Comeback

Hungary’s Kristof Milak has been in his return to competition so far this year. Milak took almost a year off of competition spanning from April 2023-April 2024 when he returned at Hungarian Nationals. Hungarian National Team coach Csaba Sos said that he was “worried” about Milak last December. Since then, Milak returned to competition in April posting a 50.99 in the 100 fly and a 1:54.90 in the 200 fly. Those times were off his bests of 49.68 and 1:50.34. His 200 fly stands as the World Record.

After Hungarian Nationals, Hungarian media reported that the Olympic champion missed 32 out of 38 practices in the 27 days after Nationals. At the end of May, Milak competed at the Mare Nostrum series. In Barcelona, the 2nd stop, Milak lost his first 200 butterfly since 2020 swimming a 1:55.67. His coach, Balazs Virth spoke of the loss, saying, “This is a direct consequence of the training work he has done so far.” Just days later, Milak fired off a 1:53.94 in the 200 fly to stand at #2 in the World this season.

With Paris right around the corner, this meet will serve as a point to show where Milak stands just over a month out.

Felix Auboeck Preps In Hopes Of First Olympic Medal

Austria’s Felix Auboeck came up just short to stand on the podium at the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympic Games. Auboeck was 2nd in prelims of the 400 freestyle swimming a 3:43.91 before swimming a 3:44.07 in finals for 4th. His prelims time would have earned him a spot on the podium as it took a 3:43.94 for bronze.

Auboeck swam at the 2024 World Championships earlier this year, swimming faster in prelims again with a 3:45.53 for 5th before swimming a 3:51.60 for 8th in finals. He also was 2nd in prelims at the 2023 World Championships (3:44.14) before swimming a 3:44.33 for 8th in finals.

Hubert Kos Not Entered in 200 Backstroke

Kos won the World title in the 200 backstroke last summer swimming to a 1:54.14 in the event to finish ahead of Ryan Murphy (USA) who swam a 1:54.84. Despite winning the World Title, Kos will not swim the event in Serbia. He instead will swim the 50/100 back, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM. Although the 200 backstroke does not really overlap with any of these events in Serbia, there is a potential conflict of the 200 IM and 200 back in Paris. The final of the 200 back is scheduled about an hour before semifinals of the 200 IM.

In addition to his event selection, Kos also is coming off of a huge season at Arizona State. Kos finished 2nd in the 200 back, 3rd in the 200 IM, and 4th in the 100 back at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Since then, Kos has made the move and announced he will transfer to Texas for this upcoming season following head coach Bob Bowman.

Apostolos Christou Bounce Back, Paris Prep

Also highlighting the backstroke field is Apostolos Christou of Greece. Christou leads the way in the 100 back and is the #3 seed in the 50 back. The Greek National Record holder has a best time of a 52.09 in the 100 back, a time that led prelims of the event at the 2022 World Championships. He went on to finish 5th in a 52.57. Last summer, Christou missed semifinals of the event at the 2023 World Championships as he was 19th in a 54.01. This summer, Christou looks to go a different route. If he ends up on the podium in Paris, he would be the first swimmer from Greece to medal since 1896 when swimming was first added to the Games.