Poland To Host 2025 Short Course European Championships

European Aquatics President Antonio announced that the 2025 European Short Course Championships will be held in Poland.

The announcement, which came yesterday at a press conference at the World Championships in Budapest, did not specify which city competition would take place in.

In 2011, the Short Course European championships were held in the Polish city of Szchecin. This is the only time Poland has ever hosted a European Championships, long course or short course, in the meet’s nearly 100-year history.

The announcement the day after Poland earned its first ever World Championship relay medal.

“We have a very talented team whose members were very young when we had the last big swimming event back in 2011, the short-course Europeans in Szczecin,” said Polish Swimming Federation president Otylia Jędrzejczak. “and now they can show their quality in a home meet.”

The federation is working in partnership with Poland.Travel to promote tourism to the country and “offer a unique chance for swimmers and fans to explore the rich culture of Poland”.

The Polish Ministry of Sports and Tourism has made a giant push to promote tourism by sport. In 2022, ministry funding for hosting international competitions increased by 300% as the country took over several competitions originally to be hosted by Russia before its invasion of Ukraine.

In 2023, the Ministry announced a PLN51.5 million ($12.6 million) initiative to promote tourism through Polish club sports teams.

The European Short Course Championships are typically held in the beginning of December in odd-numbered years. Poland currently ranks 10th on the all-time medal table for the championships, earning a total of 35 gold, 31 silver, and 29 bronze.