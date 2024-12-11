2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Final

World Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)

World Championship Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)

2022 SC World Champion: Italy, 3:02.75

Podium

USA (J. Alexy, L. Hobson, K. Smith, C. Guiliano) – 3:01.66 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Italy (A. Miressi, L. Deplano, L. Zazzeri, M. Frigo) – 3:03.65 Poland (K. Sieradzki, J. Majerski, K. Masiuk, K. Stokowski) – 3:04.46 Neutral Athletes B – 3:04.62 Brazil – 3:04.84 Spain – 3:05.57 Croatia – 3:05.68 Australia – 3:05.76

Poland made history on night 1 of the 2024 SC World Championships in Budapest as the men’s 4×100 free relay swam to the country’s first-ever relay medal at a World Championship. The relay of Kamil Sieradzki, Jakub Majerski, Ksawery Masiuk, and Kacper Stokowski swam to a final time of a 3:04.46.

The relay earned bronze in the race and also set a new Polish Record as the old record stood at a 3:06.88 that the relay swam in prelims. Masiuk, a Texas commit with a scheduled arrival for the upcoming spring semester, had a huge split on the 3rd leg as he swam a 45.64. That moved the relay up from 5th to 3rd.

NC State graduate Stokowski was able to hold off the Neutral Athletes as Stokowski split a 46.45. Andrei Minakov charged at the end for the Neutral Athletes as he split a 45.81, ultimately coming up just short as they finished 4th in a 3:04.62.

The country had a successful summer and has seen this momentum carry into the fall. The women captured the 2024 LCM European Title in the 4×100 medley relay, setting a new National Record in the process. The men also swam a national record at the 2024 European Championships swimming a 3:13.25 for silver in the 4×100 free relay at Euros. Masiuk and Sieradzki were notably on that relay as well.