The 2024 Short Course World Championships Pick’Em Is Here

The 2024 Short Course World Championships, in all their chaotic glory, kick off this week in Budapest. And of course, that can only mean one thing–the SwimSwam Pick’Em contest is now live!

Do you think you’ve got an eye for who will bring the best form to Budapest after a busy year? Maybe you’ve got a couple of names of rising stars circled on the psych sheet because you think they will take advantage of the long list of absences and have a breakthrough meet. If so, then it’s time to put your predictions to the test in the Pick’Ems.

Need some inspiration? Check out the SwimSwam official preview index here. The index updates each time a new preview goes live.

Now for the fine print…

Scoring System

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 11 points

2nd – 9 points

3rd – 7 points

4th – 6 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place but putting them in the wrong position will earn you one point.

Picks will shortly before the meet begins on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Once the Pick’Em is closed, we will post the picks so that you can track your entries throughout the competition.

You may go in and edit your responses up until the Pick’Em closes. Swimmers have withdrawn and event lineups have changed since the psych sheet dropped, so it’s worth doubling checking to make sure the swimmer you want to pick is still entered in the meet.

One other note–neutral countries are allowed to swim relays. On the psych sheet, the neutral relays are as ‘A’, ‘B’, or ‘C’ to differentiate between countries. ‘A’ stands for a Belarusian relay, ‘B’ for a Russian relay, and ‘C’ for a Mexican relay.

If necessary, the tie-breaker for prizes will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play but only certain people are eligible for prizes. Only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase is required for entry

Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

PRIZES

The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but let’s be real, a prize is good too. Daily winners for this summer’s Pick’Ems will receive a one-year subscription to the SwimSwam magazine. The Grand Prize is a $100 credit for the SwimSwam swag store, plus the year’s subscription to SwimSwam magazine.

Winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the contest.