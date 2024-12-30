Lilly King on Post-Paris Training: “I’m not doing as many practices this year”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

A seasoned veteran on the international stage, Lilly King still has a lot left to give in the pool. She left Budapest with 4 medals, including individual silver in the 100 breast, individual bronze in the 50 breast, and gold (and a world record) as a part of the women’s 4×100 medley relay. King noted that since she’s been back in the pool after the Paris Olympics, she’s been swimming fewer practices in a week than ever before in her career.