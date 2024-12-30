Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King on Post-Paris Training: “I’m not doing as many practices this year”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

A seasoned veteran on the international stage, Lilly King still has a lot left to give in the pool. She left Budapest with 4 medals, including individual silver in the 100 breast, individual bronze in the 50 breast, and gold (and a world record) as a part of the women’s 4×100 medley relay. King noted that since she’s been back in the pool after the Paris Olympics, she’s been swimming fewer practices in a week than ever before in her career.

Chlorine Mami
13 minutes ago

I love her competitive spirit. She’s such a respectful athlete, and her energy towards the sport is such a great role model for all of the swim world!

RealSlimThomas
Reply to  Chlorine Mami
22 seconds ago

She’s one of the more disrespectful athletes in my opinion. It’s said she was fairly disrespectful to Lydia Jacoby during the Tokyo Olympics.

