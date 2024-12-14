2024 SC World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

Welcome back to the penultimate day of the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

This prelims session features exciting races at both ends of the distance spectrum with 4 50s, 2 400s, and an 800. At the end of the session, we’ll watch the inaugural mixed 4×100 medley relay at the Short Course Worlds stage.

Fresh of two world records in her #2 and #3 best events, we’ll get a first glimpse of what Summer McIntosh is capable of in her bread and butter race, the 400 IM. While she’s the heavy favorite for the women, the men’s race is a little more open. Daiya Seto has a chance to make it 7 consecutive world titles in this event, though it’ll be an uphill battle as he’s fresh off a fractured rib.

After giving the 100 breaststroke world record a good scare, Tang Qianting is back as the women’s 50m breaststroke’s top seed. Qianting’s country mate and fellow 100 breast gold medalist, Qin Haiyang, leads the way on the men’s side.

For the women’s 50 freestyle, all eyes are sure to be on Gretchen Walsh, who is on a world record cyclone path this meet. The men’s splash-and-dash is a fairly open event where many key players from the close 100 freestyle race will rematch, including Jack Alexy, Jordan Crooks, and Guillherme Santos.

Day 5 Prelims Schedule & Heat Sheet

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 free

Men’s 50 free

Women’s 50 breast

Men’s 50 breast

Men’s 800 slowest heats

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2017)

World Junior Record: 4:21.49 — Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

World Championship Record: 4:19.86 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)

2022 World Champion: Haley Flickinger, USA — 4:26.51

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: 3:54.81 — Daiya Seto , JAP (2019)

World Junior Record: 3:56.47 — Ilia Bordon, RSF (2021)

World Championship Record: 3:55.50 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2010)

2022 World Champion: Daiya Seto , JAP — 3:55.75

Women’s 50 free

World Record: 22.93 — Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2017)

World Junior Record: 23.69 — Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR (2020)

World Championship Record: 23.04 — Emma McKeon, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS — 23.04

Men’s 50 free

World Record: 20.16 — Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Junior Record: 20.98 — Simons Kenzo, NED (2019)

World Championship Record: 20.26 — Florent Manaudou, FRA (2014)

2022 World Champion: Jordan Crooks , CAY — 20.46

Women’s 50 breast

World Record: 28.37 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2018)

World Junior Record: 28.81 — Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2020)

World Championship Record: 28.37 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2018)

2022 World Champion: Ruta Meilutyte, LTU — 28.50

Men’s 50 breast

World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sacki, TUR (2021)

World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo, ITA (2021)

World Championship Record: 25.38 — Nick Finke, USA (2022)

2022 World Champion: Nick Finke, USA — 25.38

Men’s 800 free slowest heats

World Record: 7:20.46 — Daniel Wiffen, IRE (2023)

World Junior Record: 7:36.00 — Sven Schwarz, GER (2019)

World Championship Record: 7:29.99 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA (2022)

2022 World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA — 7:29.99

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

