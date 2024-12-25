Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chad le Clos Gives Candid Interview After Disappointing Showing in Budapest

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Chad le Clos has swept the men’s butterfly events twice at the Short Course World Championships (2014, 2016) but in Budapest was unable to make the final in any of them. Disappointed with his performances, le Clos said his preparation for this meet was good and he thought he’d perform better. However, the Olympic champion vows to be back in two years and be better.

