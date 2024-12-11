2024 SC World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

Isten hozott újra, or if you don’t speak Google Translate Hungarian, Welcome Back!!!!

It’s a session for the sprinters as all but one event is 100 meters or less. We start with the finals of the 100 back, where Regan Smith and Hubert Kos will look to win gold out of lane 4. The USA’s Katharine Berkoff and the Canadian’s Ingrid Wilm and Kylie Masse safely advanced into tonight’s final and will be looking to earn a spot on the podium. Kos, a native of Hungary, will have the crowd behind him as he looks to counter the early speed of Miron Lifintsev and the backhalf of Kacper Stokowski.

Sandwiched in between our finals this evening are the semifinals of the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Gretchen Walsh is the top seed in the 100 free but will have to be careful to not use too much energy as it’s a quick turnaround to the finals of the 50 fly.

After lighting up the field in the relay yesterday, the USA’s Jack Alexy was rather pedestrian this morning, qualifying for the 100 free semis in just 9th as Jordan Crooks, undercut the day-old championships record.

Angharad Evans and Kirill Prigoda lead the 100 breaststroke but will face stiff challenges from current WR holders Ruta Meilutyte and Ilya Shymanovich, as well as the USA’s Lilly King and China’s Qin Haiyang.

As previously mentioned, Gretchen Walsh will return to the water for the finals of the 50 fly, where she, like Noe Ponti in the men’s 50 fly, will look to break their own WRs again.

The fastest heat of the women’s 800 should be a barn burner, as Lani Pallister and Anastasiia Kirpichnikova will face stiff pressure from the USA’s Paige Madden and Katie Grimes.

The last event of the session, the mixed 4×50 relays, sees top-seeded Canada looking to hold off a Gretchen Walsh-less USA. Relay line-ups can be viewed here.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Podium

Regan Smith (USA) – 54.55 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 54.93 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.75 Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.08 Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) – 56.11 Kylie Masse (CAN) – 56.21 Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 56.39 Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.52

Out in 26.49, Regan Smith led from start to finish to claim her first Short Course Worlds Gold medal in a time of 54.55. Smith, who set the World Record in Singapore at 54.27, was a little slower tonight, but the time clocks in as the 3rd fastest performance of all time and cracks Katinka Hosszu’s Championship record. With the win and the sweep of the World Cup Series, Smith won a bonus of $10,000 from World Aquatics.

Her teammate Katharine Berkoff, the second fastest from yesterday, maintained that position tonight as the NC State was out in 26.79 ahead of Ingrid WIlm and held off the Canadian to claim the silver in a time of 54.93, which makes her the 5th fastest performer of all time.

Matching her bronze from Melbourne was Wilm. In 2022, she tied with Claire Curzan at 55.74 and posted a nearly identical time of 55.75 to take third tonight.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Podium

Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 48.76 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD*** Hubert Kos (HUN) -48.79 Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 49.16 Pavel Sumusenko (NAB) – 49.20 Blake Tierney (CAN) – 49.39 Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 49.54 Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 49.60 Ruard van Renen (RSA) – 49.61

What A Race!!!!

Miron Lifintsev took the race out fast, tying his countrymate Sumusenko with an 11.22 at the first 25 and had the lead alone at the 50 at 23.30, but Hubert Kos, the home crowd favorite, made a huge surge on the 2nd 25, the only swimmer under 12 (11.95) to be within .02. By the 75 it was Kos who had the lead by .10

With just 25 to go, the pair were stroke for stroke coming into the wall, but it was the Neutral Athlete Lifintsev who got his hand on the wall first in a time of 48.76 as his 12.67 last 25 was the fastest in the field, and the process erasing the World Junior Record of 48.90.

Kos, just .03 back, settled for the silver, but if there was a silver lining, the time would appear to be a new Hungarian national record.

Taking the bronze was Poland’s Kacper Stokowski, who was just 6th at the 50, but used a strong backhalf to earn the last spot on the podium in a time of 49.16, also a new national record.

This final was incredibly fast as 49.61 was 8th, and to compare to 2022, 49.60 was 4th. Another tidbit of information is that this is the first time since 2016 that an American has not won the event.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals

World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2017)

World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)

World Championship Record: 50.77 – Emma McKeon, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77

Top 8

The first semifinal was a tight affair as there was a tight battle between Siobhan Haughey, Kate Douglas, Beryl Gastaldello, and Daria Klepikova.

Only .16 separated the four at the 50 turn as Douglass had the best start, opening in up in 24.72, but it was the Frenchwoman, Gastaldello, who was the slowest of the four at the 50 (24.88), who came home the fastest closing the gap on the others with a 26.68 to take the first semifinal in 51.56, .4 off her national record. The other three were close behind with Douglass taking second in 50.49.

While the first semifinal was a tight affair, the second was more disparate as the USA Gretchen Walsh left the competition behind and exploded with a new Championship and Americas record of 50.49. Out in 24.10, the fastest first 50 by over half a second, Walsh kept up the pace coming home in 26.39.

Freya Anderson was second in the semifinal but well back with a 52.07.

The way the results hook out, only Walsh and Anderson will advance from the 2nd semi, as six of the eight fastest times came from the 1st semi.

The Netherlands Milou van Wijk and Daria Trofimova tied for 9th with 52.34 and may need to resolve the tie for 1st reserve.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinals

World Record: 44.84 – Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 45.64 – David Popovici ROU (2022)

World Championship Record: Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, AUS – 45.16

Top 8

The first semifinal was a tight race between Brazil’s Guilherme Santos and the USA’s Chris Guiliano. The American had the lead at the 50, 21.62 to 21.77, but the Brazilian used a strong last 50 (24.09) to pass the American and take the semi in a time of 45.86 ahead of Guiliano’s 46.08.

Much like the first semifinal on the women’s side, the second semifinal on the men’s field was stacked and advanced six of their eight contestants. Taking the win and posting the top time was Jordan Crooks. The Cayman Island swimmer, who set the championship record this morning at 44.95, was a little off, recording a mark of 45.22.

Crooks trailed his NCAA rival, Jack Alexy, at the 50, 21.58 to 21.40, but closed faster to secure lane 4 tomorrow. Alexy, who initially broke the Championship record leading off the relay last night, had to settle for 2nd with a time of 45.29.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals

World Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte , LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016)

, LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016) World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte , LTU (2013)

, LTU (2013) World Championship Record: 1:02.36 – Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014)

2022 World Champion: Lilly King, USA – 1:02.67

Top 8

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals

World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich , BLR (2021)

, BLR (2021) World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cerasuolo , ITA (2021)

, ITA (2021) World Championship Record: 55.70 – Ilya Shymanovich , BLR (2021)

, BLR (2021) 2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, USA – 55.88

Top 8

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 23.94 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 24.55 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 23.94 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) 2022 SC World Champion: Torri Huske, USA & Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 24.64

Podium

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

Podium

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat

Podium

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Final

World Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)

World Championship Record: 1:35.15 – United States (2022)

2022 World Champion: United States – 1:35.15

Podium