Lani Pallister After Defending World Title: “I didn’t… think I’d get emotional this meet”

The Paris Olympic Games saw Lani Pallister become crowned an Olympic champion in the 4×200 free relay but miss the podium individually. Coming into the Budapest Short Course World Championships, Pallister wasn’t worrying about defending her world titles, but when she did, it seemed to hit her more than she thought it might.
Wonder if she can ever break 4mins in the 400 long course