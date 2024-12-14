2024 SC World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

Time for the 2nd to last finals session of the 2024 World Championships, but the athletes don’t seem to be feeling the length of the meet if last night and this morning are any indication. Last night there were seven new World Records, and this morning’s prelims saw a new World Record from Jordan Crooks and a new Championship Record from Gretchen Walsh in the 50 free, which we will get to see the semi-finals of tonight.

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheet

Women’s 100 fly- Final

Men’s 100 fly- Final

Women’s 50 breast- Semifinal

Men’s 50 breast- Semifinal

Women’s 50 free- Semifinal

Men’s 50 free- Semifinal

Women’s 400 IM- Final

Men’s 400 IM- Final

Men’s 800 free Fastest Heat

Mixed 4×100 Free Medley Relay

We have the potential to see quite a few records this evening, the women’s 100 fly world record has already been broken twice this meet by Gretchen Walsh, and she is getting one more crack at it in tonight’s final.

We are also on record watch in the 50 freestyle for Walsh and Jordan Crooks who already has one World record on the day from his prelims swim.

Summer McIntosh is swimming her best event final tonight, the women’s 400 IM, and she has already broken two world records this meet, the 200 IM and the 200 fly.

The men’s 400 IM will have a new champion crowned for the first time in 14 years after 6 time champion Daiya Seto missed the final.

We will end the meet with the first iteration of the Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay. That is one “World Record” we will for sure see tonight, because whoever wins it, gets to set it.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

World Record: 52.87 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 52.87 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05

Top 8 Finishers:

Gretchen Walsh (USA)- 52.71 **NEW WORLD RECORD** Tessa Giele (NED)- 54.66 Alexandria Perkins (AUS)- 55.10 Louise Hansson (SWE)- 55.23 Mizuki Hirai (JPN)- 55.61 Ellen Walshe (IRL)- 55.68 Lily Price (AUS)- 55.82 Laura Lahtinen (FIN)- 56.92

Everytime Gretchen Walsh touched the pool for the women’s 100 fly, she set the world record. She is the only woman to ever make it under 54 seconds, and her swim tonight was 3 tenths under 53 seconds.

She was out in 24.18 in the 50 fly, which would have broken the 50 fly World Record, had Walsh not broken it herself earlier this meet.

Walsh had never even swam the event before she swam the prelims yesterday, which she was asked about in her post-race interview when she expressed surprise, but also said she changed something before every race to make herself better. Clearly, it worked.

Tessa Giele from the Netherlands placed 2nd almost two seconds back in 54.66, over half a second ahead of the 3rd place finisher Alexandria Perkins from Australia.

Perkins went 55.10 to set a new Oceania Record in the event, earning the bronze medal.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)

World Championship Record: 48.08 – Chad le Clos, RSA (2016)

2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos, RSA – 48.59

Top 8 Finishers:

Noe Ponti (SUI)- 47.71 **NEW WORLD RECORD** Maxime Grousset (FRA)- 48.57 Matthew Temple (AUS)- 48.71 Michele Busa (ITA)- 49.08 Simon Bucher (AUT)- 49.19 Andrei Minakov (NAB)- 49.21 Simone Stefani (ITA)- 49.29 Dare Rose (USA)- 49.37

Two-for-two on world records this evenning. Switzerland’s Noe Ponti picked up his 2nd record of the meet in the men’s 100 butterfly, breaking Caeleb Dressel’s 47.78 mark by seven-one-hundredths of a second. He was the only swimmer in the final under 48 seconds, beating the silver medalist, Maxime Grousset by almost .86.

This was Ponti’s 3rd gold medal of the meet, after winning the 50 fly, in world record, fashion, and the 100 IM.

Grousset, from France, went 48.57 for the silver, earning his first medal of the meet after placing 6th in the 100 freestyle.

Australia’s Matthew Temple picked up another bronze medal for Austrilia, going 48.71 for 3rd. This was also Temple’s first medal of the meet, and his first ever individual world’s medal.

Women’s 50 BREAST- Semifinals

World Record: 28.37 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2018)

World Junior Record: 28.81 — Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2020)

World Championship Record: 28.37 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2018)

2022 World Champion: Ruta Meilutyte, LTU — 28.50

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)- 28.39 Qianting Tang (CHN)- 28.86 Lilly King (USA)- 28.99 Dominkia Sztandera (POL)- 29.22 Benedetta Pilato (ITA)- 29.24 Eneli Jefimova (EST)- 29.39 Veera Kivirinta (FIN)- 29.44 Alina Zmushka (NAA)- 29.68

Men’s 50 breast- Semifinals

World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sacki, TUR (2021)

World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo, ITA (2021)

World Championship Record: 25.38 — Nick Finke, USA (2022)

2022 World Champion: Nick Finke, USA — 25.38

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Kirill Prigoda (NAB)- 25.48 Haiyang Qin (CHN)- 25.60 Chris Smith (RSA)- 25.66 Emre Sakci (TUR)- 25.67 Ilya Shymanovich (NAA)- 25.67 Michael Houlie (RSA)- 25.69 Ludovico Viberti (ITA)- 25.80 Simone Cerasuolo (ITA)- 25.81

Women’s 50 free- Semifinal

World Record: 22.93 — Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2017)

World Junior Record: 23.69 — Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR (2020)

World Championship Record: 23.042— Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS — 23.04

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Gretchen Walsh (USA)- 22.87 Kate Douglass (USA)- 23.35 Katarzyna Wasick (POL)- 23.46 Silvia Di Pietro (ITA)- 23.68 Arina Surkova (NAB)- 23.69 Eva Okaro (GBR)- 23.71 Meg Harris (AUS)- 23.74 Sara Curtis (ITA)- 23.76

Men’s 50 free- Semifinal

World Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks , CAY (2024)

, CAY (2024) World Junior Record: 20.98 — Simons Kenzo, NED (2019)

World Championship Record: 20.08 — Jordan Crooks , CAY (2024)

, CAY (2024) 2022 World Champion: Jordan Crooks, CAY — 20.46

Women’s 400 IM- Final

World Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2017)

World Junior Record: 4:21.49 — Summer McIntosh , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Championship Record: 4:19.86 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)

2022 World Champion: Haley Flickinger, USA — 4:26.51

Men’s 400 IM- Final

World Record: 3:54.81 — Daiya Seto , JAP (2019)

, JAP (2019) World Junior Record: 3:56.47 — Ilia Bordon, RSF (2021)

World Championship Record: 3:55.50 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2010)

2022 World Champion: Daiya Seto, JAP — 3:55.75

Men’s 800 free- Fastest Heat

World Record: 7:20.46 — Daniel Wiffen, IRE (2023)

World Junior Record: 7:36.00 — Sven Schwarz, GER (2019)

World Championship Record: 7:29.99 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA (2022)

2022 World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA — 7:29.99

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay- Final