2024 SC World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

We’re now entering the second half of the 2024 Short Course World Championships. With all the records broken through the first 3 days of the meet, we’re surely set for an equally great back half. It starts with this morning’s prelims session, which features the 200 breast, 100 fly, mixed 4×50 free relay, men’s 4×200 free relay, and the slowest heats of the women’s 1500 free.

Day 4 Prelims Schedule & Heat Sheet

American Kate Douglass comes in as the heavy favorite in the women’s 200 breast. Douglass holds the World Record in the event with her career best of 2:12.72, which has her seeded 1st this morning by a whopping 5 seconds.

While the women’s 200 breast looks like a done deal, the men’s 200 breast looks like it’s going to be a great race. Australian Joshua Yong comes in as the top seed with a 2:01.67, however, Kirill Prigoda (2:01.85), Aleksandr Zhigalov (2:01.91), and Qin Haiyang (2:01.92) are right behind. Morevoer, Caspar Corbeau and Yamato Fukasawa are seeded with 2:02’s as well.

American Gretchen Walsh leads the entries in the women’s 100 fly, coming in with a 55.18. Walsh is the World Record holder in the LCM 100 fly, so we’ll be looking to see if she can crack Maggie MacNeil’s SC World Record of 54.05 today, Sweden’s Louise Hansson is close behind, coming in as the 2nd seed with a 55.37.

Switzerland’s Noe Ponti is the top seed in the men’s 100 fly, coming in with a 48.40.

MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: FRA – 1:27.33

World Championship Record: FRA – 1:27.33

2022 World Champion: FRA – 1:27.33

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:12.72 – Kate Douglass , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 2:14.70 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2022)

World Championship Record: 2:15.77 – Kate Douglass , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) 2022 World Champion: Kate Douglass, USA – 2:15.77

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda , RUS (2018)

, RUS (2018) World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – Akhiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

World Championship Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda , RUS (2018)

, RUS (2018) 2022 World Champion: Daiya Seto, JPN – 2:00.35

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 54.05 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2022)

World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 54.05 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2022)

2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)

World Championship Record: 48.08 – Chad le Clos, RSA (2016)

2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos, RSA – 48.59

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – SLOWEST HEATS

World Record: 15:08.24 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2022)

World Junior Record: 15:42.05 – Katie Grimes, USA (2022)

World Championship Record: 15:21.43 – Lani Pallister, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Lani Pallister, AUS – 15:21.43

RESULTS: