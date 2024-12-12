Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SC World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

I got a feeling…

Isn’t just a song by the Black Eyes Peas, but also an accurate description of the preview of tonight’s events.  With a Junior World Record and a Championships record falling this morning, the potential for more records to fall is high, meaning that tonight’s going to be a good night.

Day 3 Finals Schedule & Heat Sheet

In the finals of the 100 free, Gretchen Walsh will have a target on the 50.25 World Record of Cate Campbell, whereas on the men’s side, her teammate Jack Alexy will be out for revenge as he looks to retake his championship record in the 100 free, as he attempts the unenviable task of beating Jordan Crooks. The pair both have looked in fine form and both could potentially be under the World Record.

The 200 fly sees Summer McIntosh looking to earn her second gold medal of the meet as she attempts to join Mireia Belmonte as just one of two women under the 2:00 barrier. The men’s 200 fly sees Ilya Kharun seeking to improve upon his doubles silvers from yesterday, but he must first beat out 2021 champion Alberto Razzetti.

Nearly a second faster than her next closest competitor, Chinese star Tang Qianting, will look to shave just .02 off her semifinal time from yesterday so as to break the tied World Record in the 100 breaststroke and become the sole possessor. The men’s race will need to see something special to crack the WR, but with the top two separated by .02 and the whole field by .58, expect a close one.

The last two finals are the men’s 400 free and the women’s 4×200 free relay. In the 400 free Australia’s Elijah Winnington will look to hold off Carson Foster, who for about an hour last month was the fastest American in the 500 free, as well as 1500 winner Ahmed Jaouadi.

The USA set the pace this morning in the relay and have brought in Alex Walsh to lead them off as they hope to keep the Neutral Athletes, and Australia at bay.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2017)
  • World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)
  • World Championship Record: 50.49 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
  • 2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77

Podium

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 50.31 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 50.63
  3. Kate Douglass (USA) – 50.73
  4. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 51.41
  5. Daria Klepikova (NAB) – 51.62
  6. Katarzyna Wasick (POL) – 51.99
  7. Freya Anderson (GBR) – 52.22
  8. Milla Jansen (AUS) – 52.36

After cracking the Championship record in the semifinals last night, with her 50.49 erasing Emma McKeon’s 50.77 all eyes were on Gretchen Walsh. After a trademark slow reaction time, Walsh had the lead from the get-go and attacked the race. Out in 23.90, Walsh had a lead of .46 over compatriot and training partner Kate Douglass and was .3 under WR pace.

Through the 75, Walsh was still under Cate Campbell’s pace, but the line started to catch her, and in the last meter, it just slipt away as Walsh had a long glide into the wall to finish in a new Championship and Americas record of 50.31, just .06 off the WR.

Douglass held second position for much of the race, but France’s Beryl Gastaldello came home fastest in the field, 12.97, to nab the silver out from under the American who was second fastest on the last 25 (13.12). The Frenchwoman’s time of 50.63 is a massive new PB, smashing her own French national record of 51.16 and becoming the 4th fastest performer of all time.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 44.84 – Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
  • World Junior Record: 45.64 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 44.95 – Jordan Crooks, CAY (2024)
  • 2022 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, AUS – 45.16

Podium

  1. Jack Alexy (USA) – 45.38
  2. Guilherme Santos (BRA) – 48.47
  3. Jordan Crooks (CAY) – 45.48
  4. Chris Guiliano (USA) – 45.51
  5. Egor Kornev (NAB) – 45.58
  6. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 45.78
  7. Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 45.93
  8. Tomas Navikonis (LTU) – 46.25

It wasn’t as fast as expected but the race sure was exciting. After some minor movement on the blocks and a long hold, the USA’s Jack Alexy got things off to a quick start, flipping in second place at the 50, recording a split of 21.62, trailing only his teammate Chris Guiliano.

Guiliano, who snuck into the final in 7th position, had the benefit of open water on on side and flipped in 21.54 to lead at the halfway point. .14 under the world record pace, Guiliano faded a little on the 3rd 25, swimming the 2nd slowest split, and was passed by Alexy.

Coming off of the 75 wall Alexy led out Guiliano and Brazil’s Guilherme Santos with less than .15 separating the trio. The American closed in 11.91, doing just enough to hold off Santos’s 11.87, which was enough to pass Guiliano and claim the silver.

5th at the 50 (21.87) and 7th at the 75, the holder of the Championships record, Cayman Island’s Jordan Crooks, came flying home in 11.61 to secure the bronze in 45.48.

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Semifinals

Top 8

  1. Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 25.51
  2. Regan Smith (USA) – 25.66
  3. Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 25.81
  4. Kylie Masse (CAN) – 25.98
  5. Sara Curtis (ITA) – 26.03
  6. Maaike de Waard (NED) – 26.14
  7. Analia Pigree (FRA) – 26.22
  8. Iona Anderson (AUS) – 26.25

The final tomorrow will see the American pair of Katharine Berkoff and Regan Smith in the middle lanes and they will look to repeat their Gold and Silver medals from the 100 back. The two of them posted the fastest times in the semi as the pair swam out of the second semifinal.

Berkoff’s, whose time of 25.51 makes her the 6th fastest performer of all time, stands as a new personal best. Berkoff was out .08 faster than Smith and closed faster as well 12.91 to 12.98. The Americans were the only swimmers under 13 on the last 25.

Smith, who won the 100 back earlier in the week, was a little off her best time, but her 25.66 puts her into the thick of it.

Flanking the Americans tomorrow will be the Canadian pair of Ingrid Wilm and Kylie Masse. The two swam in the first semifinal and posted strong swims of 25.81 and 25.98, with Wilm’s time representing a new PB.

Sara Cutis, who also swam in the 1st semifinal, led as the 25 but had a poor finish and finished 3rd in the heat and 5th overall. The Italian did break her own World Junior Record with her time of 26.03 and will be targeting a sub-26 time in tomorrow’s final.

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Semifinals

  • World Record: 22.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)
  • World Junior Record: 22.52 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 22.22 – Florent Manaudou, FRA (2014)
  • 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA)- 22.64

Top 8

  1. Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 22.70
  2. Pavel Samusenko (NAB) – 22.72
  3. Kacper Stokowski (POL)/Thierry Bollin (SUI) – 22.73
  5. Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 22.74
  6. Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 22.79
  7. Hubert Kos (HUN) – 22.85
  8. Shane Ryan (IRL) – 22.89

Miron Lifintsev, the top seed, defended his position as the Neutral Athlete, posting the top time in the semis of 22.70. Lifintsev, who is 18, has been chasing the World Junior record all week and has one more chance to erase Isaac Cooper‘s mark of 22.52. Lifintsev was 22.39 on the mixed medley relay, but that doesn’t count as a record.

Out in 11.19, Lifintsev was just 4th off the wall but surged home in 11.51, tying for the fastest last 25, passing teammate Pavel Samusenko, Miroslav Knedla, and Shane Ryan in the process, all three of whom will also advance to the final tomorrow.

The first semifinal displayed some gamesmanship as Kacper Stokowski and Hubert Kos were slow to prepare for the race. The Pole, was third at the 25, but only by .02 used his long arms to get ahead of early leader Cooper and take the first semi in 22.73, tying with Thierry Bollin, who had the swim of his life out of lane 7.

.19 separate 1st through 8th, meaning tomorrow’s final will be up for grabs by anyone.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)
  • World Junior Record: 2:01.96 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)
  • World Championship Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)
  • 2022 World Champion: Dakota Luther (USA) – 2:03.37

Podium

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 1:59.32 ***NEW EVERYTHING RECORD***
  2. Regan Smith (USA) – 2:01.00
  3. Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS) – 2:02.91
  4. Alex Shackell (USA) – 2:03.23
  5. Chen Luying (CHN) – 2:03.67
  6. Bella Grant (AUS) – 2:03.91
  7. Helena Bach (DEN) – 2:04.08
  8. Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 2:05.71

Can someone contact me about somehow copyrighting or trademarking the new Everything record before Summer McIntosh sweeps that up, too?

After claiming the World Record in the 400 free, the young Canadian added her second gold and world record. The Olympic champion, McIntosh took control of the race from the get go. Opening in 57.04, McIntosh kept up the pace and consistency, splitting 15 mids on the last 100 to come home in 1:02.28 to become just the second woman in history to break the 2:00 barrier.

After qualifying for the finals of tomorrow’s 50 back, Regan Smith had a quick turnaround. Smith looked a little tired at the start and was in 4th at the 100 turn (58.44) bit like Summer used a strong and even back half to close in 1:02.56 and win the silver in 2:01.00. The time jumps her past Kelsi Dhalia and stands as a new American record.

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 1:46.85 – Tomoru Honda, JPN (2022)
  • World Junior Record: 1:49.61 – Junder Chen, CHN (2018)
  •  World Championship Record: 1:48.24 – Daiya Seto, JPN (2018)
  • 2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos (RSA) – 1:48.27

Podium

  1. Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 1:48.24 ***EQUAL CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 1:48.64
  3. Kryzysztof Chmielewski (POL) – 1:49.26
  4. Andrei Minakov (NAB) – 1:50.39
  5. Trenton Julian (USA) – 1:50.51
  6. Kregor Zirk (EST) – 1:50.72
  7. Nicolas Albiero (BRA) – 1:50.97
  8. Richar Marton (HUN) – 1:51.48

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

  • World Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016)
  • World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
  • World Championship Record: 1:02.36 – Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014)
  • 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, USA – 1:02.67

Podium

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

Podium

Women’s 100 IM – Semifinals

  • World Record: 55.98 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
  • World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020
  • World Championship Record: 56.06 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
  • 2022 World Champion:  Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53

Top 8

Men’s 100 IM- Semifinals

  • World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
  • World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
  • World Championship Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
  • 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97

Top 8

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA), 2012
  • World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – Matthew Sates (RSA), 2021
  • World Championship Record: 55.70 – 3:34.01, Danas Rapsys (LTU), 2018
  • 2022 World Champion: Kieran Smith (USA), 3:34.38

Podium

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Finals

  • World Record: 7:30.87, Australia – 2022
  • World Championship Record: 7:30.87, Australia – 2022
  • 2022 World Champion: Australia, 7:30.87

Podium

