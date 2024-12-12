2024 SC World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
I got a feeling…
Isn’t just a song by the Black Eyes Peas, but also an accurate description of the preview of tonight’s events. With a Junior World Record and a Championships record falling this morning, the potential for more records to fall is high, meaning that tonight’s going to be a good night.
Day 3 Finals Schedule & Heat Sheet
- Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals
- Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals
- Women’s 50 Backstroke – Semifinals
- Men’s 50 Backstroke – Semifinals
- Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals
- Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals
- Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- Women’s 100 IM – Semifinals
- Men’s 100 IM – Semifinals
- Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals
- Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Finals
In the finals of the 100 free, Gretchen Walsh will have a target on the 50.25 World Record of Cate Campbell, whereas on the men’s side, her teammate Jack Alexy will be out for revenge as he looks to retake his championship record in the 100 free, as he attempts the unenviable task of beating Jordan Crooks. The pair both have looked in fine form and both could potentially be under the World Record.
The 200 fly sees Summer McIntosh looking to earn her second gold medal of the meet as she attempts to join Mireia Belmonte as just one of two women under the 2:00 barrier. The men’s 200 fly sees Ilya Kharun seeking to improve upon his doubles silvers from yesterday, but he must first beat out 2021 champion Alberto Razzetti.
Nearly a second faster than her next closest competitor, Chinese star Tang Qianting, will look to shave just .02 off her semifinal time from yesterday so as to break the tied World Record in the 100 breaststroke and become the sole possessor. The men’s race will need to see something special to crack the WR, but with the top two separated by .02 and the whole field by .58, expect a close one.
The last two finals are the men’s 400 free and the women’s 4×200 free relay. In the 400 free Australia’s Elijah Winnington will look to hold off Carson Foster, who for about an hour last month was the fastest American in the 500 free, as well as 1500 winner Ahmed Jaouadi.
The USA set the pace this morning in the relay and have brought in Alex Walsh to lead them off as they hope to keep the Neutral Athletes, and Australia at bay.
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2017)
- World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)
World Championship Record: 50.49 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77
Podium
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 50.31 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 50.63
- Kate Douglass (USA) – 50.73
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 51.41
- Daria Klepikova (NAB) – 51.62
- Katarzyna Wasick (POL) – 51.99
- Freya Anderson (GBR) – 52.22
- Milla Jansen (AUS) – 52.36
After cracking the Championship record in the semifinals last night, with her 50.49 erasing Emma McKeon’s 50.77 all eyes were on Gretchen Walsh. After a trademark slow reaction time, Walsh had the lead from the get-go and attacked the race. Out in 23.90, Walsh had a lead of .46 over compatriot and training partner Kate Douglass and was .3 under WR pace.
Through the 75, Walsh was still under Cate Campbell’s pace, but the line started to catch her, and in the last meter, it just slipt away as Walsh had a long glide into the wall to finish in a new Championship and Americas record of 50.31, just .06 off the WR.
Douglass held second position for much of the race, but France’s Beryl Gastaldello came home fastest in the field, 12.97, to nab the silver out from under the American who was second fastest on the last 25 (13.12). The Frenchwoman’s time of 50.63 is a massive new PB, smashing her own French national record of 51.16 and becoming the 4th fastest performer of all time.
Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 44.84 – Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
- World Junior Record: 45.64 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)
- World Championship Record: 44.95 – Jordan Crooks, CAY (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, AUS – 45.16
Podium
- Jack Alexy (USA) – 45.38
- Guilherme Santos (BRA) – 48.47
- Jordan Crooks (CAY) – 45.48
- Chris Guiliano (USA) – 45.51
- Egor Kornev (NAB) – 45.58
- Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 45.78
- Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 45.93
- Tomas Navikonis (LTU) – 46.25
It wasn’t as fast as expected but the race sure was exciting. After some minor movement on the blocks and a long hold, the USA’s Jack Alexy got things off to a quick start, flipping in second place at the 50, recording a split of 21.62, trailing only his teammate Chris Guiliano.
Guiliano, who snuck into the final in 7th position, had the benefit of open water on on side and flipped in 21.54 to lead at the halfway point. .14 under the world record pace, Guiliano faded a little on the 3rd 25, swimming the 2nd slowest split, and was passed by Alexy.
Coming off of the 75 wall Alexy led out Guiliano and Brazil’s Guilherme Santos with less than .15 separating the trio. The American closed in 11.91, doing just enough to hold off Santos’s 11.87, which was enough to pass Guiliano and claim the silver.
5th at the 50 (21.87) and 7th at the 75, the holder of the Championships record, Cayman Island’s Jordan Crooks, came flying home in 11.61 to secure the bronze in 45.48.
Women’s 50 Backstroke – Semifinals
- World Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2022)
- World Junior Record: 26.08 – Sara Curtis, ITA (2024)
- World Championship Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25
Top 8
- Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 25.51
- Regan Smith (USA) – 25.66
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 25.81
- Kylie Masse (CAN) – 25.98
- Sara Curtis (ITA) – 26.03
- Maaike de Waard (NED) – 26.14
- Analia Pigree (FRA) – 26.22
- Iona Anderson (AUS) – 26.25
The final tomorrow will see the American pair of Katharine Berkoff and Regan Smith in the middle lanes and they will look to repeat their Gold and Silver medals from the 100 back. The two of them posted the fastest times in the semi as the pair swam out of the second semifinal.
Berkoff’s, whose time of 25.51 makes her the 6th fastest performer of all time, stands as a new personal best. Berkoff was out .08 faster than Smith and closed faster as well 12.91 to 12.98. The Americans were the only swimmers under 13 on the last 25.
Smith, who won the 100 back earlier in the week, was a little off her best time, but her 25.66 puts her into the thick of it.
Flanking the Americans tomorrow will be the Canadian pair of Ingrid Wilm and Kylie Masse. The two swam in the first semifinal and posted strong swims of 25.81 and 25.98, with Wilm’s time representing a new PB.
Sara Cutis, who also swam in the 1st semifinal, led as the 25 but had a poor finish and finished 3rd in the heat and 5th overall. The Italian did break her own World Junior Record with her time of 26.03 and will be targeting a sub-26 time in tomorrow’s final.
Men’s 50 Backstroke – Semifinals
- World Record: 22.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)
- World Junior Record: 22.52 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)
- World Championship Record: 22.22 – Florent Manaudou, FRA (2014)
- 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA)- 22.64
Top 8
- Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 22.70
- Pavel Samusenko (NAB) – 22.72
- Kacper Stokowski (POL)/Thierry Bollin (SUI) – 22.73
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 22.74
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 22.79
- Hubert Kos (HUN) – 22.85
- Shane Ryan (IRL) – 22.89
Miron Lifintsev, the top seed, defended his position as the Neutral Athlete, posting the top time in the semis of 22.70. Lifintsev, who is 18, has been chasing the World Junior record all week and has one more chance to erase Isaac Cooper‘s mark of 22.52. Lifintsev was 22.39 on the mixed medley relay, but that doesn’t count as a record.
Out in 11.19, Lifintsev was just 4th off the wall but surged home in 11.51, tying for the fastest last 25, passing teammate Pavel Samusenko, Miroslav Knedla, and Shane Ryan in the process, all three of whom will also advance to the final tomorrow.
The first semifinal displayed some gamesmanship as Kacper Stokowski and Hubert Kos were slow to prepare for the race. The Pole, was third at the 25, but only by .02 used his long arms to get ahead of early leader Cooper and take the first semi in 22.73, tying with Thierry Bollin, who had the swim of his life out of lane 7.
.19 separate 1st through 8th, meaning tomorrow’s final will be up for grabs by anyone.
Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals
World Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014) World Junior Record: 2:01.96 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024) World Championship Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)
- 2022 World Champion: Dakota Luther (USA) – 2:03.37
Podium
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 1:59.32 ***NEW EVERYTHING RECORD***
- Regan Smith (USA) – 2:01.00
- Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS) – 2:02.91
- Alex Shackell (USA) – 2:03.23
- Chen Luying (CHN) – 2:03.67
- Bella Grant (AUS) – 2:03.91
- Helena Bach (DEN) – 2:04.08
- Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 2:05.71
Can someone contact me about somehow copyrighting or trademarking the new Everything record before Summer McIntosh sweeps that up, too?
After claiming the World Record in the 400 free, the young Canadian added her second gold and world record. The Olympic champion, McIntosh took control of the race from the get go. Opening in 57.04, McIntosh kept up the pace and consistency, splitting 15 mids on the last 100 to come home in 1:02.28 to become just the second woman in history to break the 2:00 barrier.
After qualifying for the finals of tomorrow’s 50 back, Regan Smith had a quick turnaround. Smith looked a little tired at the start and was in 4th at the 100 turn (58.44) bit like Summer used a strong and even back half to close in 1:02.56 and win the silver in 2:01.00. The time jumps her past Kelsi Dhalia and stands as a new American record.
Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals
- World Record: 1:46.85 – Tomoru Honda, JPN (2022)
- World Junior Record: 1:49.61 – Junder Chen, CHN (2018)
World Championship Record: 1:48.24 – Daiya Seto, JPN (2018)
- 2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos (RSA) – 1:48.27
Podium
- Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 1:48.24 ***EQUAL CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 1:48.64
- Kryzysztof Chmielewski (POL) – 1:49.26
- Andrei Minakov (NAB) – 1:50.39
- Trenton Julian (USA) – 1:50.51
- Kregor Zirk (EST) – 1:50.72
- Nicolas Albiero (BRA) – 1:50.97
- Richar Marton (HUN) – 1:51.48
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- World Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016)
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
- World Championship Record: 1:02.36 – Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014)
- 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, USA – 1:02.67
Podium
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich, BLR (2021)
- World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cerasuolo, ITA (2021)
- World Championship Record: 55.70 – Ilya Shymanovich, BLR (2021)
- 2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, USA – 55.88
Podium
Women’s 100 IM – Semifinals
- World Record: 55.98 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
- World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020
- World Championship Record: 56.06 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
- 2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53
Top 8
Men’s 100 IM- Semifinals
- World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- World Championship Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97
Top 8
Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA), 2012
- World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – Matthew Sates (RSA), 2021
- World Championship Record: 55.70 – 3:34.01, Danas Rapsys (LTU), 2018
- 2022 World Champion: Kieran Smith (USA), 3:34.38
Podium
Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Finals
- World Record: 7:30.87, Australia – 2022
- World Championship Record: 7:30.87, Australia – 2022
- 2022 World Champion: Australia, 7:30.87
Podium
3 consecutive podiums for the same nation, at least it saves our 6 minutes.
Imagine a podium of same nation winners for gold, silver and bronze
Cseh with hair is so cursed
Qin Haiyang didn’t shave his belly!
I wonder why Popovici Miss this Champs, Isn’t Romania only about 5 miles from Hungary?
He needs to finish his homework. He went back to school after the Olympics
BOOOOOO
DRUGYANG NEVER MY GOAT
Why Casas is not entered in 100 IM? He did not have official time?
Almost comical how close 1:02.35 has been for more than a decade but no one can seem to quite get it
My goodness! Qin certainly knows how to finish a race!
China Will really beat all the European nation with only Tang Qianting and Qin haiyang
qin had some left in the tank damn
Qin Haiyang with a clutch touch for Gold
So double gold in the 100 free for the USA, double gold for Canada in the 200 fly, double gold for China in the 100 breast lol
Bro Qin clutched it and now that’s 3 double nation gold podiums someone called it already
How the f did Qin manage that!
he stole Tang’s finishing power
QIN HAIYANG WIN GOLD, JIAYOUU CHINA
I know I shouldn’t feel sorry for Gretchen, but she missed out on 3 more WRs by 0.07, 0.08, 0.06 !
that’s 75k right there 😢
Tang Qianting: gold in Abu Dhabi 21 and now gold in Budapest 24
Good bronze from Jefimova, neutral b must be devastated though, three consecutive 5th (Kornev), 4th (Minakov), 5th (Chikunova)
All three Neutral Bs showed PBs. Don’t think they are devastated
neutral Bs can suck it
Less than 0.05 from $50,000 of WR bonuses.
Could a Duna Arena type venue be viable in the US? ~5,000 permanent seats. Expandable for the largest events. It could regularly host NCAA championships, pro swim series, USA nationals, and world championships (short and long course).
Closest thing we have is IU Natatorium, but it pales in comparison.
would be a good tourism option for some of those lackluster midwestern states (and there’s space out there to put one)
Lilly King is a fighter, still going strong since her Olympic gold in 2016.
Along with Paltrinieri she has been extremely consistent in her event since winning gold almost 10 years ago. I do hope she decides to swim to at least LA
King still has it I believe that’s her 2nd fastest time ever
Tang faded again in the end and missed the WR by only 3/100
King didn’t do too bad with silver
i want to start writing all my swimming times in fractions
With this trend i think Qin Haiyang Will win gold
No way! No place for 💉💉💉
That 1:02.36 barrier is actually unreal lol
You shall not pass!
0.02 OFF AGAIN
bruddha this time got some spell on it or sum
really hope Lilly decides to swim until LA, she lifts up all of US Swimming
Lilly King is still putting in the work!
Imagine missing the WR by 0.01 and 0.02 at the same meet
WOW Tang barely missed the WR again!!!
1:02.38 LOL that time really is cursed
0.02 off 💀
Tang , King , Yefimova !!!
Lol “she’s going to take the WR” misses it by .02
Bruh so close to that WR again
I was really hoping she would get it
1:02.36 for Tang and Lilly, let’s go!
Damn it!
Close very close
GO KING GO CHIKUNOVA!
all the absences of top swimmers from America, Australia and China, and of the 15 gold medals so far, only 1 has been won by a European nation?
There are a lot of absences from Europe as well…
Marchand, Milak, Popovici, Scott, Richards, Martens, Wiffen, Sjostrom off the top of my head.
Breaststroke predictions?
Next to Alexy ( 6Foot 8 ) , Gretchen stands very tall
Tomoru Honda’s 1:46.8 might even be out of reach for Leon
His falloff in Paris needs to be studied and is comparable to that of Justin Tucker
He was injured in the lead up to Paris.
national record from Chmielewski, breaks a supersuit era record from Istanbul, yippie
What happened to John Mason?
Chmielewski with 3rd place though…. Poland have 3 bronze so far and Wasick have a chance to get a gold in 50m free… Gonna be one of the best world Champs for them
If Kharun can ‘only’ manage a 1:48.2 I don’t know how in the world a human ever managed 1:46.8
Leon is the only one who could beat that. And even then idk how much faster he would be
Or Milak. But the time needed to beat that WR is scary to even think about.
Ilya out in 10.95 for a 200 is insane
Nice battle for gold between Kharun and Razzetti
And Mr Piano got Julian yet again
Ah yes, the Julian specialty
Unironically has taken over Tom Shields for the face of that meme now
2 double shared podiums of the same nation
They will save four minutes total by playing the American and Canadian anthems once each for the 100 free and 200 fly
make that 3!
That was way closer than I would’ve thought
Same. Razzetti made it pretty interesting.
That last underwater by Kharun…
That was dirty and he put his head down the last 5-7 meters
and his last 15 meters were gritty
Beautiful race & Win by Kharun !!! 1.48.24
Wow not even close to the 200 fly WR, that WR is on another level.
Honda’s UWs are not even that good, what is going on??
Makes me wonder what he could go in yards almost certainly would be under conger’s time but how fast could he go?
Kharun ties the 2nd fastest time ever
Kharun got the CR, but I gravely underestimated Razzetti.
Bro, if Julian dies in the back half…
He never learns and is going to do the exact same thing he always does I know it
A WJR that needs to wait for the next generation of swimmers to break has been born. I think this WJR will survive for a long time
Still salty that I won’t get to see a fully tapered Leon swim a SCY/SCM 200 fly yet
The WR for 200m men’ butterfly still feel unreal….
Love Summer’s old school approach. 3-4 kicks off the wall max. BEAST.
So impressive that she lost the gap on every wall but gains back more with her on top of the water swimming
She is such a pro
Ouch… McIntosh casually saying she doesn’t train fly very much!
Belmonte’s WR swim was epic!! For Summer, I want to think that this is a stepping stone to breaking the WR in LC
I lowkey wouldn’t be mad about a Kharun WR…
Same
Summer has thorpe level raw speed jesus
The battle for the MVP is between G. Walsh and S. Mlcintosh.
Wow Beisel doing a post race interview. I love it.
Summer is closest to Phelps. Although her 100 free is not as strong.
Trade summer 400/800 free for phelps 100 fly/100 free and we bing chi ling
but Phelps didn’t have a crazy 400 and 800, and she doesn’t have a good 100 fly
it’s the opposite, her excellence in the 400/800 is equivalent to Phelp’s excellence in the 100fr/fly
Great back half by Regan, I think it brings her to #4 all time? Shackell went for it but oof, that piano hit her
Summer unreal as always
Underwater specialist Summer McIntosh breaks the 200 fly SC WR lol 🤭🤭
Built different 🥷🏻🥷🏻
American record for Regan
insane swim by McIntosh.
gutsy swim by Shackel, she’ll come to form in a few years and be a serious silver threat.
dirty double and very good time by Smith!
Smith destroyed the American record in fact!
Do we think McIntosh has a chance to break the long course 200 fly world record? Would love to see that record taken down.
i feel like she could break it right now if they put a LCM pool in
No doubt there’s a chance, but 1.2 seconds is still a pretty long way to go
She’s instant swimmer of the year if she does that unless someone also beats 1:42.00 (Pan Zhanle wild card!?)
Shackell tried to go out with McIntosh and then met Mr Piano in the last 50
I respect the effort though she’ll get there soon though
Shackell had guts taking it out like that lol
Decade-old record off the books 1:59.32
It should be illegal for Summer to have such mid turns but be so fast. Incredible
That piano hit Alex hard, but I think it helped Summer get the record.
New World Record for Summer ! she looked like she was barely breathing with the underwater Camera ! Incredible level of talent
Gosh Dang Summer
She makes it look easy
1:59.32 WR!
Summer is an alien.
Oh I didn’t realize Douglass set a pb in that 100 too to jump over Haughey, now she’s 6th all time right behind Gastaldello at 5th
I’m not worried about Regan. She had an incredibly close double, I’m sure she was just trying to reserve energy in the 50 back semis.
Summer often looks like she is a tad sad ( but very concentrated ) when she enters the Swim Stadium
Resting sad face
Anyone else feel like the post-race interviews are a little uncomfy
22.89 for 8th in semi? That’s quite crazy
Kacper Stokowski likes to play games before the start of a race. I’m not a fan.
True but I feel it adds to the character because it worked for him as he just won that first semi should only do that if he ends up top seed though
Wasn’t Stokowski the guy who bagged an NCAA final because he had a double?
Yes he shouldn’t have done that especially when Burns won the B final of the 1 fly then went on to out touch him in the 100 back but again his choice if he ends up as the top seed because he’s in control there
Nah it definitely worked imo, going his PB in the 100 fly would’ve only moved him from 8th to 7th and he would’ve had to drop another third of a second to get 6th. Makes sense to conserve energy for the 100 back
Yup and still got absolutely cooked by Burns in the 100 back who had the same double and didn’t wimp out on the fly.
Absolutely cooked? All credits to Burns, great competitor and I love him, but he got out touched by like 0.1 seconds lol
Did anyone else think it looked like Alexy moved on the start?
Does this mean only 1 national anthem will be played once instead of twice? Because if so then good
Smith isn’t invincible in SC
Maggie’s UW ability was just that good ig
I mean I think Regan Smith has always been a bit weaker in the 50s than the 100 or 200. She’s not a sprinter.
she’d be incredible at a 150 back
It’s definitely still possible that Maggie‘s world record goes down tomorrow, but I’m impressed that it hasn’t gone yet
Santos definitely did not 48 for 2nd lol
Berkoff could beat Smith in the final tomorrow.
she will i reckon
Where can you watch the session?
Peacock
I m wathcing for free australian feed @ https://www.9now.com.au/ with VPN
Does anyone have a link for a live stream by chance?
If you have a VPN, CBC (Canadian) stream is good.
Kylie Masse is a genius at timing her touch.
I’ve noticed she doesn’t go for the big lunge that most do – this might be why
Not too shabby
This is the chance for Katherine berkoff to really prove herself. Also rooting for whilm. She has been pretty consistent for a while
she just won that semi
The starter is the same for everyone. That looked like Crooks’s whole strategy was to essentially back-half it when his entire game is balls to the wall. Why would you do that in a world champ final?
Maggie’s 50 back WR is formidable, but I do think Berkoff can get close to rattle it.
The starter needs a career change, this job is not for him
M100FR = NCAA finals practice lol
Got 2023 50 free finals vibes from that
If I had a nickel for every time a race was ruined because of the start and we were robbed of a potential record with crooks in the mix. I would have 2 nickels which isn’t much but it’s weird it’s happened twice.
Strange starters this meet!
Guiliano 4th
Wonder if that long hold rattled some swimmers.
I was thinking the same thing. Hard to activate those fast twitch muscles when your game plan is messed up
for sure
Kind of a slow heat. Great for Jack though!!
Alexy finally timed it right
Guiliano faded badly the last 25
Shameful on the starter there. But LFG JACK!
I swear Crooks never swims his best when it matters most.
Shaine Casas if he maxed his fast-twitch stats
Chris Plumb makes his first TV appearance here
Alexy!! Love to see it!
Officials RUINED the Men’s 100FR by holding them on the block for 2 seconds. Absolutely devastating.
44.79!!!!!
I wanted to see a*
Nice save.
Alexi For the WIN !!!!!! Yesssss
45.38
sheeesh that was a long hold on the blocks
sub 50 is possible for gretchen if she can push that backhalf down just a bit
Absolutely nothing an opponent can do about GW’s underwaters in SCY/SCM 50 or 100 except petition WA to move the line back to 10 meters
They’re lethal!
Crooks NEEDS a big lead at the 50 if he wants to win this race. Alexy has a great back half. It’s a stacked field. Anybody’s race
Will GW get another shot at the 100 free WR at this meet?
Nope
Don’t think so
50 free & 100 fly she can
We have Alain Bernard on the French Channel commentary box 😊
We will smash the Americans that’s what we came here for!
NEVER FORGET
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I’m glad G Walsh was able to hit a big PB in an international final. I was beginning to think the prelims, semi-final, final format was not conducive to her performing her best in the final.
Gretchen 1st 50.31 Douglas 2nd
Nope Douglas 3rd
when I watched live I though Douglass got 2nd, sorry!
Can Alexy finally get a 100 free win tonight ?
yes
Great swim for Gastaldello! She’s having a great meet.
MASSIVE PB FROM GASTADELLO!! great swim
indeed , she cam back very very well
Amazing effort by Gretchen but C1 holds strong.
C1’s record is shook but still stands. What about Gastaldello???
Walsh again just off the WR
Needs to work on her finish
But definitely the performer of the meet thus far
Walsh 50.31 with a slow start and a bad finish. Wow!!! She’ll definitely get the WR eventually.
Very soon! It’s exciting every time she gets in the pool!
50.31 !!! she was a bit gazed on the end …..the French Gastaldelo got second in front of Douglass
The first 50 was maybe a bit too fast ….to get the WR
ughhhh whyyyy that long touch :((
50.31! Another American record long finish
LONNNNNNGGGG FINISH GW!! So close!!!
WR grechen let’s do it
So close…
so close
I would place four swimmers without any events scheduled during the evening session in the W 4 x 200 FR-R:
Grimes, K.
Madden, P.
Walsh, A.
Weinstein, C.
A. Shackell swims in the final of the W 200 FL prior to the W 4 x 200 FR-R which would be a tough double.
Let’s gooooooooo
Fun Fact: As of Gretchen Walsh’s first 50FL World Record, there are officially no remaining Supersuit WRs in all of Women’s SCM.
Indeed, there remains just one remaining Supersuit WR in all of Women’s SCM + LCM swimming: the LCM 200FL.
The books are almost clean. I think McIntosh is our greatest hope.
Amazing fact , thanks for it
Makes me hate Paul Biedermann even more
BiederFRAUD
What’s the relay lineup for the 4×200 free?
Is Walsh swimming it?
Not sure she will ….after 2 races
A Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein
Alex Walsh leading off the 4×200, can’t wait to see what she does
+ Weinstein , Madden + ?
i will be sad if the 3 way tie WR is gone after today. optimal outcome is it becomes a 4 way tie
Lily and Tang tie for first with 1:02:36…. manifesting
Reasons that 1:02.36 is cursed:
1) The first four digits (1,0,2,3) sum to the last one (6). The same would be true for their product if you ignore that pesky 0.
2) Converting to seconds, you get 62.36, which is almost a palindrome–the reverse is 63.26. The number 26 arises another way: it is 62 – 36. You might want to find 63 in a similar manner, but from a racing perspective there’s no need: if you can go 62 you’ve won more.
3) Again taking 62.36, treating the dot as “times” and multiplying the middle numbers together yields 666.
4) 1, 2, 36 are the first three terms of a (somewhat) famous sequence, the number of ways to tile… Read more »
Top comment worthy.
Please expand this into a full length article … “Why all swimming world records are cursed”. Almost palindromes, lmao.
Chance for multiple WRs let’s go.
starting with the first final lol😄