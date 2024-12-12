2024 SC World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

I got a feeling…

Isn’t just a song by the Black Eyes Peas, but also an accurate description of the preview of tonight’s events. With a Junior World Record and a Championships record falling this morning, the potential for more records to fall is high, meaning that tonight’s going to be a good night.

In the finals of the 100 free, Gretchen Walsh will have a target on the 50.25 World Record of Cate Campbell, whereas on the men’s side, her teammate Jack Alexy will be out for revenge as he looks to retake his championship record in the 100 free, as he attempts the unenviable task of beating Jordan Crooks. The pair both have looked in fine form and both could potentially be under the World Record.

The 200 fly sees Summer McIntosh looking to earn her second gold medal of the meet as she attempts to join Mireia Belmonte as just one of two women under the 2:00 barrier. The men’s 200 fly sees Ilya Kharun seeking to improve upon his doubles silvers from yesterday, but he must first beat out 2021 champion Alberto Razzetti.

Nearly a second faster than her next closest competitor, Chinese star Tang Qianting, will look to shave just .02 off her semifinal time from yesterday so as to break the tied World Record in the 100 breaststroke and become the sole possessor. The men’s race will need to see something special to crack the WR, but with the top two separated by .02 and the whole field by .58, expect a close one.

The last two finals are the men’s 400 free and the women’s 4×200 free relay. In the 400 free Australia’s Elijah Winnington will look to hold off Carson Foster, who for about an hour last month was the fastest American in the 500 free, as well as 1500 winner Ahmed Jaouadi.

The USA set the pace this morning in the relay and have brought in Alex Walsh to lead them off as they hope to keep the Neutral Athletes, and Australia at bay.