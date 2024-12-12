Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Team USA Breaks Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay World Record With A 7:30.31

Comments: 6

2024 Short Course World Championships

The United States team of Alex Walsh, Paige Madden, Katie Grimesand Claire Weinstein closed out another fast session at the 2024 Short Course World Championships with a world record in the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. It was the third world record broken in the session after Summer McIntosh‘s 200 butterfly (1:59.32) and Gretchen Walsh’s 100 IM (55.71).

But while many were on world record watch for those two events, far fewer expected this world record to be broken. For the United States, Paige Madden and Claire Weinstein raced on the nation’s silver-medal-winning relay at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, but neither Alex Walsh nor Katie Grimes are familiar faces on the international 200 freestyle scene. However, a competitive final between the United States, Hungary, and Australia put the world record into play.

Hungary and Australia were under world record pace at the end of the first leg, while Walsh kept the United States close with a 1:53.25. Madden’s 1:53.18 pulled the team into second place, and Grimes split 1:53.39 to give the United States the lead with 200 meters remaining.

Then, the 17-year-old Weinstein dove into the pool. She anchored the quartet in a blistering 1:50.31, which USA Swimming lists as the fastest short-course meters 200 freestyle relay split by .91 seconds, surpassing Femke Heemskerk‘s 1:51.22 split from the Netherlands’ world record-setting swim in 2014.

Australia’s world record line had begun to creep away during the third leg, but Weinstein chased after it, and the line was at her shoulders when she stopped the clock at 7:30.13, .74 seconds faster than the 7:30.87 Australia swam at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Split Comparison:

New World Record – USA 2024 Former World Record – Australia 2022
200 Alex Walsh — 1:53.25 Madi Wilson — 1:53.13
400 Paige Madden — 1:53.18 Mollie O’Callaghan — 1:52.83
600 Katie Grimes — 1:53.39 Leah Neale — 1:52.67
800 Claire Weinstein — 1:50.31 Lani Pallister — 1:52.24
7:30.13 7:30.87

It’s the first world record for the majority of the United States relay. Madden, who won two medals in Paris after dealing with illness during the Olympic quad, was one of many swimmers who became emotional after the race. She spoke about how special it was to have the team’s name written into the record books after being on the 4×200 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics, where the United States was under the former world record but finished second.

Behind the U.S squad, a young Hungarian team of Nikolett Padar, Panna Ugrai, Dora Molnarand Lilla Minna Abraham earned silver, while Australia’s quartet of Leah Neale, Elizabeth Dekkers, Milla Jansenand Lani Pallister took bronze.

VA Steve
11 minutes ago

This team did it against their opponents. No qualifications necessary when you set the WR. Awesome swim girls!

Sherry Smit
34 minutes ago

That was honestly the relay of the year in my opinion! So incredible to see what these athletes did, especially knowing their stories. Alex Walsh was DQ’ed in her lone individual olympic event this year, leaving Paris empty-handed. Paige Madden has struggled with health issues for years, and has been on and off teams for a while. The 4 came together and delivered a monster relay, world record against the Australians?!?!

Neve Stolan
35 minutes ago

Aussies didn’t feel like sending their A team and it absolutely bit them in the bum. Love to see it

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  Neve Stolan
13 minutes ago

I wouldn’t say this is our A team either. No disrespect to A. Walsh or Grimes, they’re fantastic, but Gemmell could prob be on there instead of either of them, obviously if Ledecky was here she’d be on there, a well-tapered Bella Sims, Simone, Peplowski, etc. Just that much more incredible that a possible B team went this fast!

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
47 minutes ago

Where did that split come from for Weinstein? Incredible!

FlyGuy494
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
40 minutes ago

SHE’S A GAMER! Led off the Silver medal 4×2 relay this summer in her best time too

