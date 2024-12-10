2024 SC World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m)

Welcome to the 2024 iteration of the Short Course World Championships. Competition kicks off this morning with 10 events on the roster, including the preliminary heats of the men’s and women’s 4×100 freestyle relay and the slower heats of the men’s 1500 freestyle.

We should see some exciting races right from the start, with a number of big names headlining the morning’s events.

The women’s 400 free will bring together returning SC world champion Lani Pallister, world junior record holder Summer McIntosh and Olympic finalist Paige Madden. Freestyle powerhouses Claire Weinstein and Simona Quadarella are set to appear in the same heat.

Regan Smith will be looking put in a strong showing in the 100 backstroke this morning, while fellow Olympians Katherine Berkoff, Kylie Masse and Iona Anderson are also entered in the event.

On the men’s side, Hubert Kos, Mewen Tomac and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard are notable names in the 100 back, while Ilya Kharun, Michael Andrew, Chad le Clos, Noe Ponti and Dare Rose will all take on the 50 butterfly.

Ponti is set to take on a double this morning, as he is also entered in the 200 IM alongside familiar names like Carson Foster, Tristan Jankovics and Max Litchfield.

Women’s 400 Freestyle

World Record: 3:51.30 – Li Bingjie, CHN (2022)

World Junior Record: 3:52.80 – Summer McIntosh , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Championship Record: 3:53.92 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2018)

2022 SC World Champion: Lani Pallister, AUS – 3:55.04

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Competition got off to a strong start with the prelims of the women’s 400 free.

Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh secured the top spot heading into the finals of the event, posting a time of 3:57.55 to take almost a second off of her entry time.

Just behind was Australia’s Lani Pallister, who raced into the wall in a time of 3:57.97. Pallister led the field for the first 300 meters before she was overtaken in the final stretch by McIntosh. McIntosh’s split a 59.84 on the final 100, while Pallister split a 1:00.29.

Claiming the next two spots heading into finals were American teammates Claire Weinstein and Paige Madden, who posted times of 3:58.58 and 3:58.83, respectively. Both medalists at the 2024 Olympics, the pair will be vying for one of the top spots in the finals of the 400.

Germany’s Isabel Gose threw down a time of 3:59.87 to secure the 5th spot. Nearly 2.5 seconds faster than her entry time, Gose’s sub-4:00 performance put her in close contention with the top four.

Sneaking into the finals from the earlier heats, Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey turned in a time of 4:00.04 to qualify in the #6 spot. Harvey led her heat for much of the race, posting a strong performance that was a few seconds off her personal best performance of 3:56.78 from the 2024 World Cup in Incheon.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

World Record: 54.27 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 55.75 – Bella Sims, USA (2022)

World Championship Record: 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2014)

2022 SC World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 55.49

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Backstroke

World Record: 48.33 – Coleman Stewart, USA (2021)

World Junior Record: 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

World Championship Record: 48.50 – Ryan Murphy, USA (2022)

2022 SC World Champion: Ryan Murphy, USA – 48.50

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 Butterfly

World Record: 24.38 – Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.55 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 24.244 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2021)

2022 SC World Champion: Torri Huske, USA & Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 24.64

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 Butterfly

World Record: 21.50 – Noe Ponti , CHE (2024)

, CHE (2024) World Junior Record: 22.28 – Ilya Kharun , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Championship Record: 21.78 – Nicholas Santos, BRA (2022)

2022 SC World Champion: Nicholas Santos, BRA – 21.78

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 IM

World Record: 2:01.86 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2014)

World Junior Record: 2:04.48 – Yu Yiting, CHN (2021)

World Championship Record: 2:01.86 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2014)

2022 SC World Champion: Kate Douglass, USA – 2:02.12

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 IM

World Record: 1:48.88 — Leon Marchand, FRA (2024)

World Junior Record: 1:51.45 – Matt Sates, RSA (2021)

World Championship Record: 1:49.63 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2012)

2022 SC World Champion: Matt Sates, RSA — 1:50.15

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

World Record: 3:25.43, Australia (2022)

World Championship Record: 3:25.43 – Australia (2022)

2022 SC World Champion: Australia, 3:25.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay

World Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)

World Championship Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)

2022 SC World Champion: Italy, 3:02.75

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

World Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock, GER – 2021

World Junior Record: 14:27.78 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA (2012)

World Championship Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock, GER – 2021

2022 SC World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA – 14:16.88

*The slower heats of the men’s 1500 will be contested during prelims this morning, while the fastest heat will compete in the finals this evening.*

Top 8