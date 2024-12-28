Regan Smith on Breaking 50 Back World Record: “I didn’t think I was capable of 25.2”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Regan Smith surprised herself on night 3 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships when she not only won the 50 back, but broke Maggie MacNeil‘s world record in the event, clocking 25.23. Smith said she didn’t hit her turn at the 25m wall so she wasn’t optimistic heading into the finish but it was a very, very pleasant surprise when she saw the result.
Tbh I didn’t think she’d break it either, that MacNeil record was powerful
Way to go Regan!
In your co-interview with Kate Douglass last week, you mentioned to the host that you sometimes give your medals away to deserving people (often volunteers working at the meets).
I think it would be wonderful if you’d give a first place medal to that interviewer.
Then he would be known as:
“GOLD MEDAL COLE.” (Deservedly so.)
That would make his year!