2024 SC World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

Good morning! Welcome to day 2 prelims at the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

Yesterday’s swims were electric. The day 1 finals session saw SIX new World Records, and two of the record breakers are back in action in the same event this morning.

We are starting the prelims session with the 100 freestyle, and American swimmers Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass are hot. They both set individual World Records yesterday, Walsh in the 50 fly and Douglass in the 200 IM. They also were a part of the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay World Record, where Douglass led off in 50.95 and Walsh anchored in 50.67.

They aren’t the only stars, however, as we will get to see Siobhan Haughey, a World Record holder in her own right, compete for the first time this morning in the same event.

The men’s 100 freestyle is missing many of their big name swimmers, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fast, as we saw yesterday. Americans Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano will take the water again, after swimming on the World Record breaking men’s 4×100 freestyle relay yesterday. Not to be ignored, is France’s Maxime Grousset who is seeded first going into the session. We will also see Jordan Crooks, who is coming off an excellent NCAA midseason, for the first time this meet.

The breaststrokers are also taking the pool for the first time, among them on the women’s side are China’s Tang Qianting, defending champion Lilly King, and current World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte.

The men’s breaststrokers include World Record holder Ilya Shymanovich, Qin Haiyang, and Kirill Prigoda, who are within 2 tenths of each other so far this season.

The Women’s 800 freestyle will also swim as a timed-finals event, with all but the fastest heat swimming in the morning session. None of the prelims swimmers are expected to make the podium, but anything can happen, and they are not out of contention.

The meet will end with the prelims of the Mixed 4×50 medley relay.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2017)

World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)

World Championship Record: 50.77 – Emma McKeon, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77

Men’s 100 Freestyle

World Record: 44.84 – Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 45.64 – David Popovici ROU (2022)

World Championship Record:Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion:Kyle Chalmers, AUS – 45.16

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

World Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte , LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016)

, LTU (2013)/Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014, 2016) World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – Ruta Meilutyte , LTU (2013)

, LTU (2013) World Championship Record: 1:02.36 – Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014)

2022 World Champion: Lilly King, USA – 1:02.67

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich , BLR (2021)

, BLR (2021) World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cerasuolo, ITA (2021)

World Championship Record: 55.70 – Ilya Shymanovich , BLR (2021)

, BLR (2021) 2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, USA – 55.88

Women’s 800 Freestyle

World Record: 7:57.42 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – Li Bingjie, CHN (2018)

World Championship Record: 8:02.90 – Li Bingjie , CHN (2021)

, CHN (2021) 2022 World Champion: Lani Pallister, AUS – 8:04.07

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay