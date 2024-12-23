Noe Ponti on Dressel’s 100 Fly WR: “I thought that would be an impossible record to break”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
At the short course world championships in Budapest, Noe Ponti accomplished what many, including himself, had once thought was unthinkable: breaking a Caeleb Dressel world record. In the 100 fly final, Ponti dipped under Dressel’s 4-year-old mark of 47.77, touching for gold in 47.71.