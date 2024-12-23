Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti on Dressel’s 100 Fly WR: “I thought that would be an impossible record to break”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the short course world championships in Budapest, Noe Ponti accomplished what many, including himself, had once thought was unthinkable: breaking a Caeleb Dressel world record. In the 100 fly final, Ponti dipped under Dressel’s 4-year-old mark of 47.77, touching for gold in 47.71.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Aglaia Pezzato

Aglaia Pezzato

Cresce a Padova e dintorni dove inizialmente porta avanti le sue due passioni, la danza classica e il nuoto, preferendo poi quest’ultimo. Azzurrina dal 2007 al 2010 rappresenta l’Italia con la nazionale giovanile in diverse manifestazioni internazionali fino allo stop forzato per due delicati interventi chirurgici. 2014 Nel 2014 fa il suo esordio …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!