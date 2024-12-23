Noe Ponti on Dressel’s 100 Fly WR: “I thought that would be an impossible record to break”

Boglarka Kapas on Retirement: “This whole year was really difficult” Boglarka Kapas knew that the 2024 Short Course World Champs in her home of Budapest would be her last meet, but that didn’t necessarily make it any easier

Alex Walsh on 200 IM Silver in Budapest: “I’ve never really swam a final in Lane 1 before” In her first race since the Paris Olympic Games, Alex Walsh swam out of lane 1 in the 200 IM final in Budapest, touching for silver