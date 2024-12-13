2024 SC World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
We’re now well into the back half of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, but if this morning was an indication, the athletes are showing little sign of slowing down. Gretchen Walsh was doing Gretchen Walsh things in prelims, obliterating the women’s 100 butterfly world record in her first time swimming the event short-course meters. She’s slated for a busy session as the women’s 100 butterfly semifinal, and the 100 IM final–where she’s also the world record holder–are separated one event. However, there are also two medal ceremonies between events.
Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
- Mixed 4×50 freestyle relay — Final
- Women’s 200 breaststroke — Final
- Men’s 200 breaststroke — Final
- Women’s 50 backstroke — Final
- Men’s 50 backstroke — Final
- Women’s 100 butterfly — Semifinals
- Men’s 100 butterfly — Semifinals
- Women’s 100 IM — Final
- Men’s 100 IM — Final
- Women’s 1500 freestyle — Fastest heat
- Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay — Final
She’s one of many swimmers pulling doubles tonight. Her teammate Kate Douglass will race in the 200 breaststroke final at the beginning of the session and later line up next to Walsh for the 100 IM final. Douglass shattered the 200 breaststroke world record twice this fall, and unsurprisingly, she leads the way into the final ahead of Evegeniia Chikunova and Alex Walsh.
Swiss start Noe Ponti faces the same double as Walsh tonight. He’s in lane four for the 100 IM final after taking out the championship record in the semifinals (50.43), but before he gets there, he’s got the men’s 100 butterfly semifinals. It was tight at the top of the men’s 100 fly this morning, with newly minted 200 butterfly world champion Ilya Kharun getting his hands on the wall in 49.17 for the morning’s fastest time. France’s Maxime Grousset qualified second (49.22), while Ponti, Hubert Kos, and Youssef Ramadan are separated by two-hundredths after turning in 49.3s during prelims.
The event before, Kos races the 50 backstroke, which is shaping up to be another competitive final. It took a 22.89 to make the top eight in the event, and the top five qualifiers are separated by four-hundredths, with 100 backstroke champion Miron Lifintsev leading the way in 22.70.
On top of all the individual finals, there are also two relays on tap this session. The first is the mixed 4×50 freestyle relay, which the United States missed the final for after placing ninth this morning. Meanwhile, the U.S. qualified first for the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, which closes the session.
Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Lineups
MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final
- World Record: FRA – 1:27.33
- World Championship Record: FRA – 1:27.33
- 2022 World Champion: FRA – 1:27.33
Final:
- Italy (Deplano, Miressi, di Pietro, Curtis) — 1:28.50
- Canada (Kharun, Kisill, Wilm, Harvey) — 1:28.60
- Poland (Ludwiczak, Sieradzki, Fiedkiewicz, Wasick) — 1:28.80
- Neutral Athletes ‘B’ — 1:28.95
- Netherlands — 1:29.86
- Slovakia — 1:30.36
- Hong Kong — 1:30.40
- Norway — 1:30.97
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final
- World Record: 2:12.72 – Kate Douglass, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 2:14.70 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2022)
- World Championship Record: 2:15.77 – Kate Douglass, USA (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Kate Douglass, USA – 2:15.77
Final:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final
- World Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda, RUS (2018)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – Akhiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)
- World Championship Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda, RUS (2018)
- 2022 World Champion: Daiya Seto, JPN – 2:00.35
Final:
Women’s 50 Backstroke – Final
- World Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2022)
- World Junior Record: 26.08 – Sara Curtis, ITA (2024)
- World Championship Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25
Final:
Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final
- World Record: 22.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)
- World Junior Record: 22.52 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)
- World Championship Record: 22.22 – Florent Manaudou, FRA (2014)
- 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA)- 22.64
Final:
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals
- World Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
- World Championship Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals
- World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)
- World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)
- World Championship Record: 48.08 – Chad le Clos, RSA (2016)
- 2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos, RSA – 48.59
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 100 IM – Final
- World Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
- World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020
- World Championship Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
- 2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53
Final:
Men’s 100 IM — Final
- World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- World Championship Record: 50.43 — Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024
- 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97
Final:
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – Fastest Heat
- World Record: 15:08.24 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2022)
- World Junior Record: 15:42.05 – Katie Grimes, USA (2022)
- World Championship Record: 15:21.43 – Lani Pallister, AUS (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Lani Pallister, AUS – 15:21.43
Time To Beat From Early Heats: 15:41.29 — Jillian Cox, United States
Final:
MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final
- World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)
- World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12
Final:
Douglass would’ve finished 6th in the 100 Breast with her first 100 here
Kate Douglass is the queen of breaststroke.
Douglass is now 2.07 seconds faster than any other female swimmer in history in the SCM 200BR
This meet is an amazing ad for UVA NCAA swimming
She was long , but just Right , on each turn ! the timing is just incredibly dialed in
A. Walsh is also having an amazing meet
I thought that race would be way closer, wow
They’re pretty even LC and Dougie is waaaay better in this pool.
Chikunova is much better in LC (1.5+ seconds), but she is no match for Douglass in the short pool.
The showdown of Douglas and Chikunova turns into a rout.