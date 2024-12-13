2024 SC World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

We’re now well into the back half of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, but if this morning was an indication, the athletes are showing little sign of slowing down. Gretchen Walsh was doing Gretchen Walsh things in prelims, obliterating the women’s 100 butterfly world record in her first time swimming the event short-course meters. She’s slated for a busy session as the women’s 100 butterfly semifinal, and the 100 IM final–where she’s also the world record holder–are separated one event. However, there are also two medal ceremonies between events.

Mixed 4×50 freestyle relay — Final

Women’s 200 breaststroke — Final

Men’s 200 breaststroke — Final

Women’s 50 backstroke — Final

Men’s 50 backstroke — Final

Women’s 100 butterfly — Semifinals

Men’s 100 butterfly — Semifinals

Women’s 100 IM — Final

Men’s 100 IM — Final

Women’s 1500 freestyle — Fastest heat

Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay — Final

She’s one of many swimmers pulling doubles tonight. Her teammate Kate Douglass will race in the 200 breaststroke final at the beginning of the session and later line up next to Walsh for the 100 IM final. Douglass shattered the 200 breaststroke world record twice this fall, and unsurprisingly, she leads the way into the final ahead of Evegeniia Chikunova and Alex Walsh.

Swiss start Noe Ponti faces the same double as Walsh tonight. He’s in lane four for the 100 IM final after taking out the championship record in the semifinals (50.43), but before he gets there, he’s got the men’s 100 butterfly semifinals. It was tight at the top of the men’s 100 fly this morning, with newly minted 200 butterfly world champion Ilya Kharun getting his hands on the wall in 49.17 for the morning’s fastest time. France’s Maxime Grousset qualified second (49.22), while Ponti, Hubert Kos, and Youssef Ramadan are separated by two-hundredths after turning in 49.3s during prelims.

The event before, Kos races the 50 backstroke, which is shaping up to be another competitive final. It took a 22.89 to make the top eight in the event, and the top five qualifiers are separated by four-hundredths, with 100 backstroke champion Miron Lifintsev leading the way in 22.70.

On top of all the individual finals, there are also two relays on tap this session. The first is the mixed 4×50 freestyle relay, which the United States missed the final for after placing ninth this morning. Meanwhile, the U.S. qualified first for the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, which closes the session.

Mixed Freestyle Relay Lineups

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Lineups

MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

World Record: FRA – 1:27.33

World Championship Record: FRA – 1:27.33

2022 World Champion: FRA – 1:27.33

Final:

Italy (Deplano, Miressi, di Pietro, Curtis) — 1:28.50 Canada (Kharun, Kisill, Wilm, Harvey) — 1:28.60 Poland (Ludwiczak, Sieradzki, Fiedkiewicz, Wasick) — 1:28.80 Neutral Athletes ‘B’ — 1:28.95 Netherlands — 1:29.86 Slovakia — 1:30.36 Hong Kong — 1:30.40 Norway — 1:30.97

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final

Final:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda , RUS (2018)

, RUS (2018) World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – Akhiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

World Championship Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda , RUS (2018)

, RUS (2018) 2022 World Champion: Daiya Seto, JPN – 2:00.35

Final:

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Final

Final:

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 22.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)

World Junior Record: 22.52 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2022)

World Championship Record: 22.22 – Florent Manaudou, FRA (2014)

2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA)- 22.64

Final:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals

World Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals

World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Championship Record: 48.08 – Chad le Clos , RSA (2016)

, RSA (2016) 2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos, RSA – 48.59

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 IM – Final

World Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024

(USA), 2024 World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020

World Championship Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024

(USA), 2024 2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53

Final:

Men’s 100 IM — Final

World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

World Championship Record: 50.43 — Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024

(SUI), 2024 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97

Final:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – Fastest Heat

World Record: 15:08.24 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2022)

World Junior Record: 15:42.05 – Katie Grimes, USA (2022)

World Championship Record: 15:21.43 – Lani Pallister, AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Lani Pallister, AUS – 15:21.43

Time To Beat From Early Heats: 15:41.29 — Jillian Cox, United States

Final:

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12

Final: