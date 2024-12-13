The Oldest SCM World Record Falls As Luke Hobson Breaks Biedermann’s 200 Free With 1:38.91

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final
World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022) World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12
Final:
- United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) — 6:40.51 ***WORLD RECORD***
- Australia (Giuliani, Sommerville, Turner, Winnington) — 6:45.54
- Italy (Megli, Frigo, D’Ambrosio, Razzetti) — 6:47.51
- Germany — 6:50.43
- Spain — 6:52.74
- Neutral Athletes ‘B’ — 6:53.89
- China — 6:54.56
- Japan — 7:07.90
Another World Record has fallen as Luke Hobson led off the US men’s 4×200 free relay in a 1:38.91. That broke the old World Record of a 1:39.37 set back in 2009 by Paul Biedermann. The record was the oldest SCM World Record standing.
Split Comparison
|Hobson
|Biedermann
|50
|23.28
|23.79
|100
|48.15 (24.87)
|49.29 (25.50)
|150
|1:13.27 (25.12)
|1:14.72 (25.43)
|200
|1:38.91 (25.64)
|1:39.37 (24.65)
Hobson was out under Biedermann’s World Record pace and never looked back. Hobson had a difference approach to the event as he was much faster on the first 100. Biedermann had a strong final 50 but Hobson was out too far under record pace.
Today’s swim also made history as was the oldest SCM male World Record still standing. Now the oldest record is in the men’s 400 free as Yannick Agnel swam a 3:32.25 in 2012.
Hobson’s swim is also big for Texas swimming. Despite all of the success the program has had, this is the first individual World Record for a University swimmer (not a pro swimmer that did not attend the university) since Aaron Piersol set the 100 backstroke World Record in 2009.
Tbh Australia was really close to the old WR
Why do you have to be honest about it? It’s a fact that’s open to all, it’s not up to whether you’re honest or not
He was very fortunate and the splits on all his records are basically hang with the other guys then blast the last 50/100 but this is a bit harsh.
You can’t downplay 1:42:00 in LCM like that. He was the master of pacing and his technique was flawless (in the suit).
British lads will break this 4 x 2 record.
Prime- scott, Guy, Dean, Richards.
They would all be 1.39 lol
Nice, what meet do they plan on breaking it at?
Three or maybe even 4 of those guys have passed their prime.
If Marchand had taken part in this meet it would have been the best SC Worlds ever.
It still is the greatest sc worlds
I agree, which is insane when you look at the talent that isn’t here. But the men and women who are are putting on a performance! I do a lot of what if’s because I’ve been involved in a lot of different types of planning any my mind goes there a lot. I thought this meet would do that to me as well, but nope, even my over active what ifing brain does not care because it’s just stunned by how awesome so many swims have been.
Even without marchand how can’t it be the greatest SC worlds ever?
Fully tapered absolutely.
No doubt now in this pool he would have taken 4 wr (200im 400im 200br and even 200 fly if he had swum it)
Agree.
Best sc worlds but legendary with Marchand on individual men side.
USA women individual races are extraordinary but apart Ponti not at all on the same level with the men.
Calling it now, if Duncan scott targets a SC meet, he breaks this
Scott competed in this event at 3 separate World Cup meets in the past 2 months. He’s regularly raced the 200FR SCM, registering 22 races in the past 5 years. Fastest he’s ever been in his career is a 1:39.83. I don’t think so
Went to the world cups after 6 weeks of and 4 weeks training… lol I think so son
🇺🇲🇺🇲🤘🤘
That means Biedermann only has the 200 LCM record left? Thats another old record that has been on the books for a while.
And the 400 LCM record
We don’t count that one. Thorpedo 4eva.