The Oldest SCM World Record Falls As Luke Hobson Breaks Biedermann’s 200 Free With 1:38.91

2024 Short Course World Championships

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

  • World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12

Final:

  1. United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) — 6:40.51 ***WORLD RECORD***
  2. Australia (Giuliani, Sommerville, Turner, Winnington) — 6:45.54
  3. Italy (Megli, Frigo, D’Ambrosio, Razzetti) — 6:47.51
  4. Germany — 6:50.43
  5. Spain — 6:52.74
  6. Neutral Athletes ‘B’ — 6:53.89
  7. China — 6:54.56
  8. Japan — 7:07.90

Another World Record has fallen as Luke Hobson led off the US men’s 4×200 free relay in a 1:38.91. That broke the old World Record of a 1:39.37 set back in 2009 by Paul Biedermann. The record was the oldest SCM World Record standing.

Split Comparison

Hobson Biedermann
50 23.28 23.79
100 48.15 (24.87) 49.29 (25.50)
150 1:13.27 (25.12) 1:14.72 (25.43)
200 1:38.91 (25.64) 1:39.37 (24.65)

Hobson was out under Biedermann’s World Record pace and never looked back. Hobson had a difference approach to the event as he was much faster on the first 100. Biedermann had a strong final 50 but Hobson was out too far under record pace.

Today’s swim also made history as was the oldest SCM male World Record still standing. Now the oldest record is in the men’s 400 free as Yannick Agnel swam a 3:32.25 in 2012.

Hobson’s swim is also big for Texas swimming. Despite all of the success the program has had, this is the first individual World Record for a University swimmer (not a pro swimmer that did not attend the university) since Aaron Piersol set the 100 backstroke World Record in 2009.

Noah
31 minutes ago

Tbh Australia was really close to the old WR

3
0
Reply
Fast and Furious
Reply to  Noah
16 seconds ago

Why do you have to be honest about it? It’s a fact that’s open to all, it’s not up to whether you’re honest or not

0
0
Reply
B1Guy!
35 minutes ago

BIG STEPPA!!!

1
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
42 minutes ago

HAHAHAHAHAHAH

BYE BYE BIEDERFRAUD

FRAUD FRAUD FRAUD FRAUD

3
-18
Reply
The unoriginal Tim
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
10 minutes ago

He was very fortunate and the splits on all his records are basically hang with the other guys then blast the last 50/100 but this is a bit harsh.

2
-2
Reply
snailSpace
Reply to  The unoriginal Tim
7 minutes ago

You can’t downplay 1:42:00 in LCM like that. He was the master of pacing and his technique was flawless (in the suit).

2
0
Reply
Jonny
44 minutes ago

British lads will break this 4 x 2 record.
Prime- scott, Guy, Dean, Richards.
They would all be 1.39 lol

5
-35
Reply
Buttafly
Reply to  Jonny
36 minutes ago

Nice, what meet do they plan on breaking it at?

36
0
Reply
The unoriginal Tim
Reply to  Jonny
27 minutes ago

Three or maybe even 4 of those guys have passed their prime.

8
-4
Reply
Swammer Chat
46 minutes ago

If Marchand had taken part in this meet it would have been the best SC Worlds ever.

15
-1
Reply
Mr Piano
Reply to  Swammer Chat
34 minutes ago

It still is the greatest sc worlds

17
0
Reply
Kevin
Reply to  Mr Piano
21 minutes ago

I agree, which is insane when you look at the talent that isn’t here. But the men and women who are are putting on a performance! I do a lot of what if’s because I’ve been involved in a lot of different types of planning any my mind goes there a lot. I thought this meet would do that to me as well, but nope, even my over active what ifing brain does not care because it’s just stunned by how awesome so many swims have been.

1
0
Reply
Louise
Reply to  Swammer Chat
29 minutes ago

Even without marchand how can’t it be the greatest SC worlds ever?

1
0
Reply
Kawaik25ean
Reply to  Swammer Chat
25 minutes ago

Fully tapered absolutely.

No doubt now in this pool he would have taken 4 wr (200im 400im 200br and even 200 fly if he had swum it)

1
-1
Reply
Kawaik25ean
Reply to  Swammer Chat
15 minutes ago

Agree.

Best sc worlds but legendary with Marchand on individual men side.

USA women individual races are extraordinary but apart Ponti not at all on the same level with the men.

0
0
Reply
Jonny
48 minutes ago

Calling it now, if Duncan scott targets a SC meet, he breaks this

3
-25
Reply
BigBoiJohnson
Reply to  Jonny
40 minutes ago

Scott competed in this event at 3 separate World Cup meets in the past 2 months. He’s regularly raced the 200FR SCM, registering 22 races in the past 5 years. Fastest he’s ever been in his career is a 1:39.83. I don’t think so

Last edited 38 minutes ago by BigBoiJohnson
14
-1
Reply
Jonny
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
33 minutes ago

Went to the world cups after 6 weeks of and 4 weeks training… lol I think so son

2
-8
Reply
CINt🇺🇲COKAT
53 minutes ago

🇺🇲🇺🇲🤘🤘

3
-1
Reply
Seth
55 minutes ago

That means Biedermann only has the 200 LCM record left? Thats another old record that has been on the books for a while.

1
-2
Reply
BR32
Reply to  Seth
54 minutes ago

And the 400 LCM record

Last edited 53 minutes ago by BR32
9
0
Reply
The unoriginal Tim
Reply to  BR32
25 minutes ago

We don’t count that one. Thorpedo 4eva.

5
-2
Reply

