The Oldest SCM World Record Falls As Luke Hobson Breaks Biedermann’s 200 Free With 1:38.91

2024 Short Course World Championships

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

World Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

World Championship Record: 6:44.12 – USA (2022)

2022 World Champion: USA – 6:44.12

Final:

United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) — 6:40.51 ***WORLD RECORD*** Australia (Giuliani, Sommerville, Turner, Winnington) — 6:45.54 Italy (Megli, Frigo, D’Ambrosio, Razzetti) — 6:47.51 Germany — 6:50.43 Spain — 6:52.74 Neutral Athletes ‘B’ — 6:53.89 China — 6:54.56 Japan — 7:07.90

Another World Record has fallen as Luke Hobson led off the US men’s 4×200 free relay in a 1:38.91. That broke the old World Record of a 1:39.37 set back in 2009 by Paul Biedermann. The record was the oldest SCM World Record standing.

Split Comparison

Hobson Biedermann 50 23.28 23.79 100 48.15 (24.87) 49.29 (25.50) 150 1:13.27 (25.12) 1:14.72 (25.43) 200 1:38.91 (25.64) 1:39.37 (24.65)

Hobson was out under Biedermann’s World Record pace and never looked back. Hobson had a difference approach to the event as he was much faster on the first 100. Biedermann had a strong final 50 but Hobson was out too far under record pace.

Today’s swim also made history as was the oldest SCM male World Record still standing. Now the oldest record is in the men’s 400 free as Yannick Agnel swam a 3:32.25 in 2012.

Hobson’s swim is also big for Texas swimming. Despite all of the success the program has had, this is the first individual World Record for a University swimmer (not a pro swimmer that did not attend the university) since Aaron Piersol set the 100 backstroke World Record in 2009.