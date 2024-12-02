2024 Short Course World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are just a little over a week away from the start of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships, and as such, the SwimSwam staff will be releasing their previews of each event and their picks to medal.

Stay tuned and bookmark this page to stay up-to-date and informed of all the event previews. For those of you who enter the Pick’em, use this guide to help make your selections. However, know that sadly, as much as we think we may be, the SwimSwam staff, myself included, are not infallible, as often shown by many of you beating SwimSwam’s Official Picks this summer.

Men:

EVENT
Sprint Free
 50
100
200
Mid/Distance Free
 400
800
1500
Backstroke
 50
100
200
Breaststroke
 50
100
200
Butterfly
 50
100
200
I.M.
 100
200
400
Free Relay
 200
400
800
Medley Relay
 200
400

Women:

EVENT
Sprint Free
 50
100
200
Mid/Distance Free
 400
800
1500
Backstroke
 50
100
200
Breaststroke
 50
100
200
Butterfly
 50
100
200
I.M.
 100
200
400
Free Relay
 200
400
800
Medley Relay
 200
400

Mixed:

EVENT
Relays
 200 Free
200 Medley

PROJECTED MEDAL TABLE

Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event:

Nation

6
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
2 minutes ago

The University of Texas better not choke in the W 1500 FR.

0
0
Reply
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
8 minutes ago

Canada women’s relays take another hit with the retirement of Maggie MacNeil.

0
0
Reply
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
24 minutes ago

Summer McIntosh will put an end to Lani Pallister in the W 400 FR.

0
-1
Reply
StuartC
51 minutes ago

Those nails should be illegal. Has to give you at least a 0.1 sec advantage! 🙂

2
0
Reply
snailSpace
1 hour ago

Wow, respect for doing this. It’s turning out to be very much the Doha 2024 of SC competitions.

2
0
Reply
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
Reply to  snailSpace
52 minutes ago

The 2024 Short Course World Championships has the earmarks for another disaster from the male contingent of USA Swimming.

0
-1
Reply

