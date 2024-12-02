2024 Short Course World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- 10-15 December 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
We are just a little over a week away from the start of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships, and as such, the SwimSwam staff will be releasing their previews of each event and their picks to medal.
Stay tuned and bookmark this page to stay up-to-date and informed of all the event previews. For those of you who enter the Pick’em, use this guide to help make your selections. However, know that sadly, as much as we think we may be, the SwimSwam staff, myself included, are not infallible, as often shown by many of you beating SwimSwam’s Official Picks this summer.
Men:
|EVENT
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|
Sprint Free
|50
|100
|200
|
Mid/Distance Free
|400
|800
|1500
|
Backstroke
|50
|100
|200
|
Breaststroke
|50
|100
|200
|
Butterfly
|50
|100
|200
|
I.M.
|100
|200
|400
|
Free Relay
|200
|400
|800
|
Medley Relay
|200
|400
Women:
|EVENT
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|
Sprint Free
|50
|100
|200
|
Mid/Distance Free
|400
|800
|1500
|
Backstroke
|50
|100
|200
|
Breaststroke
|50
|100
|200
|
Butterfly
|50
|100
|200
|
I.M.
|100
|200
|400
|
Free Relay
|200
|400
|800
|
Medley Relay
|200
|400
Mixed:
|EVENT
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|
Relays
|200 Free
|200 Medley
PROJECTED MEDAL TABLE
Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event:
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
The University of Texas better not choke in the W 1500 FR.
Canada women’s relays take another hit with the retirement of Maggie MacNeil.
Summer McIntosh will put an end to Lani Pallister in the W 400 FR.
Those nails should be illegal. Has to give you at least a 0.1 sec advantage! 🙂
Wow, respect for doing this. It’s turning out to be very much the Doha 2024 of SC competitions.
The 2024 Short Course World Championships has the earmarks for another disaster from the male contingent of USA Swimming.