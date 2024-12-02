Things To Know Before Budapest 2024: Stats And Trivia About SCM Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

10-15 December 2024

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

SCM (25m)

The countdown to the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest has begun, marking the final competition of this Olympic year. To ease the anticipation, we’ve prepared an emergency kit for swimming nerds (like me) featuring a collection of stats and trivia about the Championships and 25m pool records.

HISTORY

The 50m backstroke, butterfly, and breaststroke events were introduced in the fourth edition, in Hong Kong 1999.

The 4×50 freestyle and 4×50 medley relays were added in 2012 in Istanbul.

The championships have been hosted by a different country each time, except for China and the UAE, which hosted twice (Shanghai 2006–Hangzhou 2018 and Dubai 2010–Abu Dhabi 2021).

The First Edition

In 1993, FINA organized the first Short Course World Championships in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. At the time, the event was exclusive to swimming and excluded other aquatic sports like synchronized swimming, diving, and water polo.

China won the event with 10 gold medals.

12 world records were broken.

Nations

Championship with the most nations: Abu Dhabi 2021, with 183 nations.

The United States has won the medal table 9 out of 16 times. Record gold medals in a single edition – United States (21 golds, Indianapolis 2004). Record total medals in a single edition – United States (41 total, Indianapolis 2004).

All-time medal table:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 154 125 102 381 2 91 99 81 271 3 46 42 42 130 4 32 25 22 79 5 29 28 43 100 6 24 27 27 78 7 24 9 23 56 8 22 41 44 107 9 22 17 8 47 10 21 15 23 59 11 21 11 11 43 12 20 27 27 74 13 16 36 30 82

ATHLETES

Most decorated swimmers in short course

Rank Swimmer Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Ryan Lochte 21 10 7 38 2 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 14 9 5 28 3 Katinka Hosszu 17 8 2 27

in 2012 in Istanbul, where she won the 50m and 100m breaststroke at the age of 15. The oldest winner was Nicholas Santos at the 2022 Melbourne edition, when he won the 50m butterfly at the age of 42.

RACES AND RECORDS