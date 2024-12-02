Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Things To Know Before Budapest 2024: Stats And Trivia About SCM Worlds

December 02nd, 2024 Europe, International, National, News

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The countdown to the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest has begun, marking the final competition of this Olympic year. To ease the anticipation, we’ve prepared an emergency kit for swimming nerds (like me) featuring a collection of stats and trivia about the Championships and 25m pool records.

HISTORY

  • The 50m backstroke, butterfly, and breaststroke events were introduced in the fourth edition, in Hong Kong 1999.
  • The 4×50 freestyle and 4×50 medley relays were added in 2012 in Istanbul.
  • The championships have been hosted by a different country each time, except for China and the UAE, which hosted twice (Shanghai 2006–Hangzhou 2018 and Dubai 2010–Abu Dhabi 2021).

The First Edition

In 1993, FINA organized the first Short Course World Championships in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. At the time, the event was exclusive to swimming and excluded other aquatic sports like synchronized swimming, diving, and water polo.

  • China won the event with 10 gold medals.
  • 12 world records were broken.

Nations

  • Championship with the most nations: Abu Dhabi 2021, with 183 nations.
  • The United States has won the medal table 9 out of 16 times.
    • Record gold medals in a single edition – United States (21 golds, Indianapolis 2004).
    • Record total medals in a single edition – United States (41 total, Indianapolis 2004).
  • All-time medal table:
 
Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  United States 154 125 102 381
2  Australia 91 99 81 271
3  China 46 42 42 130
4  Sweden 32 25 22 79
5  Russia 29 28 43 100
6  Netherlands 24 27 27 78
7  Brazil 24 9 23 56
8  Great Britain 22 41 44 107
9  South Africa 22 17 8 47
10  Japan 21 15 23 59
11  Hungary 21 11 11 43
12  Germany 20 27 27 74
13  Italy 16 36 30 82

ATHLETES

  • The youngest ever winner was Ruta Meilutyte in 2012 in Istanbul, where she won the 50m and 100m breaststroke at the age of 15.
  • The oldest winner was Nicholas Santos at the 2022 Melbourne edition, when he won the 50m butterfly at the age of 42.

RACES AND RECORDS

  • The longest-standing short course World Records are held by Paul Biedermann and Therese Alshammar, both set in 2009 and now 15 years old. The German Biedermann swam the 200m freestyle in 1:39.37, while the Swede Alshammar set the 50m butterfly record at 24.38.
  • Currently, there are eight athletes who hold the World Records in both long course and short course of the same event:
  • The athletes who have set the most World Records in the 25m pool during their careers are Katinka Hosszu (18) among women and Ryan Lochte (11) among men.

