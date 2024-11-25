Swimming Roster Index For The 2024 Short Course World Championships

The countdown is on to the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary from December 10-15. Nations around the world are finalizing their rosters for the championships and we’re keeping track of all the ones we can find with this index.

We’ll continue updating the index as more rosters are announced and will do our best to add in additional qualifiers or substitutions as they become available. If you see an official roster or an update that we missed, let us know in the comments.

Below, we’ve listed every member federation of World Aquatics, the international governing body for swimming. Not all of these nations will necessarily be represented in the Olympics, but it gives us a solid starting point for our world-level index. We’ve organized countries by their World Aquatics continental association, and within each continent, the nations are listed alphabetically.

This list of athletes approved to race under neutral status can be found here.

2024 Short Course World Championships International Swimming Rosters