Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Newcomer Harrison Turner Takes Over Kaylee McKeown’s Spot On Aussie SC Worlds Roster

With the departure of world record holder Kaylee McKeown off the Australian roster for December’s Short Course World Championships, an emerging Dolphin has been named in her place.

20-year-old Harrison Turner of Nudgee College will become rookie #9 on the 24-strong Dolphins lineup for Budapest after McKeown decided to withdraw from the elite event.

Coached by Shaun Crowe, Turner topped the men’s 200m butterfly podium at last month’s Australian Short Course Championships. His winning effort of 1:52.95 represented just one of six new personal bests the rising ace set at the 4-day competition.

We’ll get to see a preview of Turner’s talent on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as he is expected to race at all 3 stops. As we reported, McKeown will also still be racing on the circuit before returning back to Australia.

Harrison Turner‘s Recent SCM Personal Bests

  • 100 free – 47.08
  • 200 free – 1:45.04
  • 100 fly – 50.97
  • 200 fly – 1:52.95

Revised Australian roster for the 2024 Short Course World Championships:

Athletes
First Name Surname Club
Iona Anderson UWA West Coast WA
Joshua Collett Bond QLD
Isaac Cooper St Andrews QLD
Elizabeth Dekkers Chandler QLD
Joshua Edwards-Smith Griffith QLD
Maximillian Giuliani Miami QLD
Bella Grant Trinity NSW
Kayla Hardy Cruiz ACT
Meg Harris Rackley QLD
Milla Jansen Bond QLD
Moesha Johnson Griffith QLD
Tara Kinder Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Tiana Kritzinger Rackley QLD
Leah Neale Rackley QLD
Lani Pallister Griffith QLD
Alexandria Perkins USC Spartans QLD
Lily Price Rackley QLD
Enoch Robb All Saints QLD
David Schlicht MLC Aquatic VIC
Edward Sommerville Brisbane Grammar QLD
Matthew Temple Marion SA
Harrison Turner Nudgee College QLD
Elijah Winnington St Peters QLD
Joshua Yong UWA West Coast WA

Coaches
Simon Cusack Head Coach
Ben Higson WAIS WA
Craig Jackson Melb Vicentre VIC
Bobby Jovanovich Brisbane Grammar QLD
Janelle Pallister Griffith QLD

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!