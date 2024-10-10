Newcomer Harrison Turner Takes Over Kaylee McKeown’s Spot On Aussie SC Worlds Roster

With the departure of world record holder Kaylee McKeown off the Australian roster for December’s Short Course World Championships, an emerging Dolphin has been named in her place.
20-year-old Harrison Turner of Nudgee College will become rookie #9 on the 24-strong Dolphins lineup for Budapest after McKeown decided to withdraw from the elite event.
Coached by Shaun Crowe, Turner topped the men’s 200m butterfly podium at last month’s Australian Short Course Championships. His winning effort of 1:52.95 represented just one of six new personal bests the rising ace set at the 4-day competition.
We’ll get to see a preview of Turner’s talent on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as he is expected to race at all 3 stops. As we reported, McKeown will also still be racing on the circuit before returning back to Australia.
Harrison Turner‘s Recent SCM Personal Bests
- 100 free – 47.08
- 200 free – 1:45.04
- 100 fly – 50.97
- 200 fly – 1:52.95
Revised Australian roster for the 2024 Short Course World Championships:
|Athletes
|First Name
|Surname
|Club
|Iona
|Anderson
|UWA West Coast
|WA
|Joshua
|Collett
|Bond
|QLD
|Isaac
|Cooper
|St Andrews
|QLD
|Elizabeth
|Dekkers
|Chandler
|QLD
|Joshua
|Edwards-Smith
|Griffith
|QLD
|Maximillian
|Giuliani
|Miami
|QLD
|Bella
|Grant
|Trinity
|NSW
|Kayla
|Hardy
|Cruiz
|ACT
|Meg
|Harris
|Rackley
|QLD
|Milla
|Jansen
|Bond
|QLD
|Moesha
|Johnson
|Griffith
|QLD
|Tara
|Kinder
|Melbourne Vicentre
|VIC
|Tiana
|Kritzinger
|Rackley
|QLD
|Leah
|Neale
|Rackley
|QLD
|Lani
|Pallister
|Griffith
|QLD
|Alexandria
|Perkins
|USC Spartans
|QLD
|Lily
|Price
|Rackley
|QLD
|Enoch
|Robb
|All Saints
|QLD
|David
|Schlicht
|MLC Aquatic
|VIC
|Edward
|Sommerville
|Brisbane Grammar
|QLD
|Matthew
|Temple
|Marion
|SA
|Harrison
|Turner
|Nudgee College
|QLD
|Elijah
|Winnington
|St Peters
|QLD
|Joshua
|Yong
|UWA West Coast
|WA
|Coaches
|Simon
|Cusack
|Head Coach
|Ben
|Higson
|WAIS
|WA
|Craig
|Jackson
|Melb Vicentre
|VIC
|Bobby
|Jovanovich
|Brisbane Grammar
|QLD
|Janelle
|Pallister
|Griffith
|QLD