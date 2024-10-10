Newcomer Harrison Turner Takes Over Kaylee McKeown’s Spot On Aussie SC Worlds Roster

With the departure of world record holder Kaylee McKeown off the Australian roster for December’s Short Course World Championships, an emerging Dolphin has been named in her place.

20-year-old Harrison Turner of Nudgee College will become rookie #9 on the 24-strong Dolphins lineup for Budapest after McKeown decided to withdraw from the elite event.

Coached by Shaun Crowe, Turner topped the men’s 200m butterfly podium at last month’s Australian Short Course Championships. His winning effort of 1:52.95 represented just one of six new personal bests the rising ace set at the 4-day competition.

We’ll get to see a preview of Turner’s talent on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as he is expected to race at all 3 stops. As we reported, McKeown will also still be racing on the circuit before returning back to Australia.

Harrison Turner‘s Recent SCM Personal Bests 100 free – 47.08

200 free – 1:45.04

100 fly – 50.97

200 fly – 1:52.95

Revised Australian roster for the 2024 Short Course World Championships:

Athletes First Name Surname Club Iona Anderson UWA West Coast WA Joshua Collett Bond QLD Isaac Cooper St Andrews QLD Elizabeth Dekkers Chandler QLD Joshua Edwards-Smith Griffith QLD Maximillian Giuliani Miami QLD Bella Grant Trinity NSW Kayla Hardy Cruiz ACT Meg Harris Rackley QLD Milla Jansen Bond QLD Moesha Johnson Griffith QLD Tara Kinder Melbourne Vicentre VIC Tiana Kritzinger Rackley QLD Leah Neale Rackley QLD Lani Pallister Griffith QLD Alexandria Perkins USC Spartans QLD Lily Price Rackley QLD Enoch Robb All Saints QLD David Schlicht MLC Aquatic VIC Edward Sommerville Brisbane Grammar QLD Matthew Temple Marion SA Harrison Turner Nudgee College QLD Elijah Winnington St Peters QLD Joshua Yong UWA West Coast WA