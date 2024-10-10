Indiana State’s Farro, Riebeling Claim MVC Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: Indiana State Athletics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Indiana State’s Chloe Farro (Swimmer) and Maria Saldana Riebeling (Freshman) claimed Missouri Valley Conference weekly honors as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

Farro was a part of three pool records set by the Indiana State swimming and diving team at the Illinois State Dual Meet as the senior anchored the 200 Medley Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay, as well as topped the record in the 100-yard Freestyle.

Farro went undefeated on the day setting a new pool mark in the 100 Free in 50.88 to surpass the previous record set back in 2004. Her time of 23.63 in the 50-yard Freestyle win was .02 off the facility record set back in 1997. She swam the anchor legs in both the 200 Medley Relay (1:44.61) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:27.80), which also set new pool records in Normal, Ill.

Riebeling made her Sycamore debut in the Illinois State Dual Meet and capped off her first collegiate meet with a pair of second-place finishes in the 1000-yard and 500-yard Freestyle events.

Riebeling opened the day with a time of 10:33.93 in the 1000-yard event to finish behind Claire Parsons as Indiana State swept the top three spots in the field. She followed up finishing in 5:07.25 in the 500-yard Freestyle finishing behind Parsons again in another Sycamore sweep.

The Sycamores continue the 2024-25 regular season on Friday, October 18, as the Sycamores host Eastern Illinois in a dual meet. Events are set to begin at 6 p.m. ET at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.