ODU’s Redding, FAU’s Faxius Earn ASUN Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Awards

Courtesy: ASUN Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Atlantic’s Isac Faxius and Old Dominion’s Zachary Redding earned this week’s Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving honors, announced Wednesday by the league office.

Redding won every event he participated in for the Monarchs in their season-opening tie at Towson. He tallied individual wins in the 200m Freestyle (1:42.67), the 50m Freestyle (21.02) and the 100m Freestyle (46.06). He also finished the day as the anchor leg on the men’s 200m Freestyle Relay win.

In just his second competition with the Owls, Faxius took the win in the 3-Meter at the TYR Fall Classic hosted by FIU. The freshman posted a final score of 325.30, cracking FAU’s top 10 record book for 3m diving and helping the Owls to a second place finish.

A full list of this season’s weekly award winners can be found HERE.

Swimmer of the Week

Zachary Redding, Old Dominion

Diver of the Week

Isac Faxius, FAU