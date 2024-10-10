3rd Times the Charm for Paralympic Champion Tim Hodge as He Leaves Paris with Gold

At the tender age of 15, Australia’s Tim Hodge participated in his first Paralympic Games in Rio. 5 years later in Tokyo, he was chasing gold and came close, leaving Japan with 2 silver medals a 1 bronze. In Paris, after breaking a world record and becoming World champion in 2022 and 2023 in the 200 IM S9, Hodge finally touched the wall first, winning gold in his signature event.

Speaking with SwimSwam, Hodge documents the work he put in and changes he made from 2021 to 2024. From switching coaches to racing the 400 free, it was all worth it for the Para athlete who is now on top of the world.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com