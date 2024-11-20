Olympic Champion Hubert Kos Highlights Hungary’s Roster For Home Short Course Worlds

Hubert Kos, the reigning Olympic champion in the 200-meter backstroke, highlights Hungary’s roster of 34 athletes for the 2024 Short Course World Championships. Hungary is hosting the competition at the Dune Arena in Budapest.

Kos will race all three backstroke distances and the 100 butterfly. He owns the Hungarian record in the long-course 100 and 200 backstroke, but his only national record in short-course meters is the 100 IM (52.82).

Kos hasn’t raced at a major short-course meters meet since beginning to train with Bob Bowman. In 2022, he did not race at the Short Course World Championships and his last major short-course meets was the 2022 Swimming World Cup. Given the improvements he’s made in the 50-meter pool since joining Bowman’s training group and specifically over the last 18 months, it seems likely that he’ll have multiple Hungarian records in his sights at the championships.

Other notable selections for Hungary’s male roster are Olympic bronze medallist David Betlehem (400/800/1500 free), World bronze medallist Nandor Nemeth (50/100 free), and short-course bronze medallist and former 50 butterfly world record holder Szebasztian Szabo (50 free/50 fly).

Ahead of the championships, Olympic medallist Boglarka Kapas announced that this would be her last meet before she retires from professional swimming. The 31-year-old has a busy Worlds schedule, she’s slated to take on the 400 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Also on the women’s roster is Lilla Minna Abraham, one of several NCAA swimmers on the Hungarian team. She, Kos, Dominik Torok, Benedek Andor, Lora Komoroczy, and Kiara Pozvai will quickly switch from short-course yards to short-course meters.

The 2024 Short Course World Championships run from December 10-15.

Full Hungarian SC Worlds Roster

Men’s Roster

Benedek Andor (100 IM)

David Betlehem (400/800/1500 free)

Olivér Gál (50 breaststroke)

Balázs Holló (400 IM)

Dávid Horváth (100 breaststroke)

Adám Jászó (100 backstroke)

Hubert Kós (50/100/200 backstroke, 100 fly)

Richard Márton (200 free, 200 fly)

Nándor Németh (50/100 free)

Dragon Zalán (400/800/1500 free)

Szebasztián Szabo (50 free, 50 fly)

Adam Telegdy (200 backstroke)

Dominic Török (200/400 IM)

Gábor Zombori (200/400 IM)

Magda Boldizsár (relay only)

Dániel Meszáros (relay only)

Kovács Attila (relay only)

Oliver Papa (relay only)

Women’s Roster