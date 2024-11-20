2024 Tennessee Invitational: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite

The first full finals session at the Tennessee Invite is set to get underway this evening, with UVA set to compete in finals for the first time after sitting out of Tuesday’s 800 free relays.

The 50 freestyle semi-finals are headlining the evening with swims from Gretchen Walsh and Jordan Crooks. Walsh and Crooks both had fast swims this morning at 20.88 and 18.29, respectively. They likely both have two more swims in this event due to the prelims/semi-finals/finals format for the 50 freestyle.

Important note about the meet format: Due to the double-dual meet scoring, finals will be swum as:

D-Final (Consolation): Swimmers placed 17-24 in prelims

C-Final (Consolation): Swimmers placed 9-16 in prelims

B-Final (Scoring): Swimmers placed 3-8 in prelims/semi-finals

A- Final (Scoring): Top 2 Swimmers from prelims/semi-finals

Teams may only have two swimmers in the B-final, unless they qualified the top 2 spots in the prelims, in which case they can only have one swimmer in the B final.

Tonight’s other events include the 500 freestyle where the top seeds are Tennessee freshman Ella Jansen, who went a best time of 4:40.05 in this morning’s prelim session, and Kentucky sophomore Carson Hick, who led the prelims by a second and a half at 4:16.64.

The 200 IM will be spotlighted by a pair of UVA swimmers, freshman Leah Hayes went 1:54.29 to lead the women’s field, and Junior Sebastian Sergile is the men’s top seed at 1:43.80.

Tonight’s finals session will also see the 200 free relay, and the 400 medley relay. The Virginia women and Tennessee men are the heavy favorites to win both relays, but anything can happen.

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

Women’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Women’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford)-2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Men’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

Women’s 200 IM Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.35

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.05

Men’s 200 IM finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.68

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

Women’s 50 Free Semi-Finals

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)-2024

(Virginia)-2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut:22.58

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

Men’s 50 Free Semi-Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida)-2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.69

2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA Record: 2:57.32, ASU-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:o4.96

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37

Overall Team Scores After Day 2