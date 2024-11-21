NCAA/American/US Open Record As Gretchen Walsh Posts 47.35 100 Butterfly

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 202447.35, Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 47.35 *New NCAA Record*
- Claire Curzan (UVA)- 49.50 A
- Josephine Fuller (TENN)- 51.51 B
- Sara Stolter (TENN)- 52.15 B
- Maggie Schalow (UVA)- 52.33 B
- Emily Brown (TENN)- 52.85 B
- Lydia Hanlon (UKY)- 53.85
- Maddy Hartley (UKY)- 54.33
Gretchen Walsh is unstoppable, posting another “everything” record in the women’s 100 butterfly. The Virginia senior swam to a 47.35 in tonight’s final. That swim broke her own records of a 47.42 that she swam at 2024 NCAAs.
|Walsh- 2024 Tennessee Invite Finals
|Walsh- 2024 Tennessee Invite Prelims
|WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS
|WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS
|WALSH –ACCs
|
DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD Holder
|First 50
|21.9
|22.18
|21.75
|22.34
|22.41
|22.48
|Second 50
|25.45
|26.08
|25.67
|25.92
|25.84
|25.98
|Final Time
|47.35
|48.26
|47.42
|48.26
|48.25
|48.46
Walsh was out fast tonight, getting under the 22-second mark again. Like NCAAs, she also was out under the 10-second mark at the 25 with a 9.97 tonight.
Walsh now holds the top 6 performances in history and is the only swimmer to go under the 48-second mark, a time that she has now done twice.
All-Time Top 100 Fly Performances All-Time
- Gretchen Walsh, 47.35 2024 Tenn Invite (Finals)
- Gretchen Walsh, 47.42 2024 NCAAs (Finals)
- Gretchen Walsh, 48.24 2024 ACCs
- Gretchen Walsh, 48.26 2024 NCAAs (Prelims) & 2024 Tenn Invite (Prelims)
- –
- Gretchen Walsh, 48.43 2024 UNC Dual Meet
- Kate Douglass, 48.46 2023 NCAAs
In addition to her short course success, Walsh swam to a long course World Record this summer in the 100 fly after posting a 55.18 during semi-finals at 2024 US Olympic Trials.
WHAT
