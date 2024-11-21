Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA/American/US Open Record As Gretchen Walsh Posts 47.35 100 Butterfly

2024 Tennessee Invite

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024  47.35, Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.34
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88
  1. Gretchen Walsh (UVA)- 47.35 *New NCAA Record*
  2. Claire Curzan (UVA)- 49.50 A
  3. Josephine Fuller (TENN)- 51.51 B
  4. Sara Stolter (TENN)- 52.15 B
  5. Maggie Schalow (UVA)- 52.33 B
  6. Emily Brown (TENN)- 52.85 B
  7. Lydia Hanlon (UKY)- 53.85
  8. Maddy Hartley (UKY)- 54.33

Gretchen Walsh is unstoppable, posting another “everything” record in the women’s 100 butterfly. The Virginia senior swam to a 47.35 in tonight’s final. That swim broke her own records of a 47.42 that she swam at 2024 NCAAs.

Walsh- 2024 Tennessee Invite Finals Walsh- 2024 Tennessee Invite Prelims WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS WALSH –ACCs
DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD Holder
First 50 21.9 22.18 21.75 22.34 22.41 22.48
Second 50 25.45 26.08 25.67 25.92 25.84 25.98
Final Time 47.35 48.26 47.42 48.26 48.25 48.46

Walsh was out fast tonight, getting under the 22-second mark again. Like NCAAs, she also was out under the 10-second mark at the 25 with a 9.97 tonight.

Walsh now holds the top 6 performances in history and is the only swimmer to go under the 48-second mark, a time that she has now done twice.

All-Time Top 100 Fly Performances All-Time

  1. Gretchen Walsh, 47.35 2024 Tenn Invite (Finals)
  2. Gretchen Walsh, 47.42 2024 NCAAs (Finals)
  3. Gretchen Walsh, 48.24 2024 ACCs
  4. Gretchen Walsh, 48.26 2024 NCAAs (Prelims) & 2024 Tenn Invite (Prelims)
  6. Gretchen Walsh, 48.43 2024 UNC Dual Meet
  7. Kate Douglass, 48.46 2023 NCAAs

In addition to her short course success, Walsh swam to a long course World Record this summer in the 100 fly after posting a 55.18 during semi-finals at 2024 US Olympic Trials.

