2024 Tennessee Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invitational

November 19-22, 2024

Knoxville, Tennessee

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

Prelims: 9am Est/Finals: 6pm EST

2025 NCAA Championship Standards

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Live Results: “2024 Tennessee Invitational” on MeetMobile

The 2024 Tennessee Invite starts tonight with the 800 freestyle relays.

Virginia is not competing this evening on the men’s or women’s side, which is in-line with Todd DeSorbo’s typical approach to midseason meets. In the last few years, they have put their fastest swimmers on 4 relays to qualify for NCAAs and focused on the 800 free relay at ACCs.

With Virginia out, it will be a two way battle between Tennessee and Kentucky for points. On the women’s side, Tennessee is the clear favorite. They have all 4 swimmers returning from their NCAA second place relay last year, and Kentucky is yet to have a swimmer under 1:50 this season.

On the men’s side, however, it is likely to be a race to the finish. Tennessee edged out Kentucky at last year’s SEC championships by 7 tenths of a second and they have 3 of the 4 members of that relay again this year. Kentucky lost two of their relay members, but they have a number of freshmen and sophomores that could step into those positions and do well.

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford- 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:48.59, Florida- 2024 NCAA Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56

University of Tennessee A- 6:56.95 (A) University of Tennessee B- 7:00.95 University of Kentucky A- 7:10.95 University of Kentucky B- 7:14.78 University of Tennessee C- 7:15.96 University of Tennessee D- DQ

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay Timed Finals