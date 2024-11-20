Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 20-26

It is finally here. Mid-season week. Fast swimming is bound to happen. Will any records go down? Almost all of the mid-season meets are this week, with the Minnesota Invite being the exception as that will take place after Thanksgiving break.

Mid-Season Links

SwimSwam Pre-Invite Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Meet Date Men Women
Bucknell Invitational (Bucknell, Delaware, 11/22-11/24 Y Y
WVU Swimming and Diving Invite (WVU, JMU, Navy, 11/21-11/22 Y
Queens Fall Frenzy (Queens, JMU, 11/22-11/24 Y
GMU Patriot Invitational (George Mason, American, Towson, 11/21-11/23 Y Y
House of Champions (UIndy, Butler, 11/21-11/23 Y Y
BU Terrier Invitational (BU, Northeastern, Fairfield 11/22-11/24 Y Y
Georgia Tech Invite (Georgia Tech, Auburn, 11/22-11/24 Y Y
Wolfpack Elite Invite (ASU, Army 11/21-11/23 Y Y
SMU Invite 11/21-11/23 Y
South Carolina Invitational (Vanderbilt 11/20-11/22 Y Y
Texas Swimming Invitational (Wisconsin, Texas, Stanford, USC) 11/20-11/22 Y Y
Tennesee Invite (Kentucky, 11/19-11/22 Y Y
Brown Invitational (Brown, Colgate, Georgetown, 11/21-24 y y
Harold Anderson Invitational 11/21-24 y y
Colorado Mesa Invite 11/20-11/23 Y Y
Art Adamson Invite 11/20-11/22 Y Y
Phil Hansel Invitational (University of Houston) 11/20-11/22 Y
Trailblazer Invitational 11/21-11/23 Y Y
LJ Diving Invite (NAU) 11/21-11/23
Georgia Invitational (UGA, LSU, Alabama, Mizzou, Florida, Sout 11/20-11/22 Y Y
Iowa Invite (Iowa, Arkansas W, 11/21-11/23 Y
Purdue Invite 11/21-11/23 Y Y
Nebraska Hawkeye Invitational 11/21-23 Y
Ohio State Invite (UCLA, 11/21-23 Y Y
Harvard vs Columbia 11/22 Y Y
Penn, Cornell, Princeton 11/22 Y Y
Magnus Cup Invitational (Cleveland State, Bowling Green, Xavier, Canisius 11/21-23 Y Y
Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland 11/21 Y
IU Indy Midseason 11/21-23 Y
St. Thomas Invite 11/21-23 Y Y
Liberty Invitational 11/21-24 Y
Loyola H2ounds Invitational 11/22-24 Y
Vandal Invite (Idaho) 11/22-11/24 Y
IUPUI House of Champions 11/21-23 Y Y
Beloit midseason 11/22-24 Y Y
Franklin & Marshall Invite 11/22-24 y y
St. Peters, Sacred Heart, Merrimack 11/23 y
Utah Tech invite 11/21-23 y
Northern Arizona Diving invite 11/22-24 y
USC Trojan Dive Invite 11/22-24 y y
Bellarmine vs Ball State 11/23 y y
Lafayette vs Lehigh 11/22 Y Y

