College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 20-26

It is finally here. Mid-season week. Fast swimming is bound to happen. Will any records go down? Almost all of the mid-season meets are this week, with the Minnesota Invite being the exception as that will take place after Thanksgiving break.
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Bucknell Invitational (Bucknell, Delaware,
|11/22-11/24
|Y
|Y
|WVU Swimming and Diving Invite (WVU, JMU, Navy,
|11/21-11/22
|Y
|Queens Fall Frenzy (Queens, JMU,
|11/22-11/24
|Y
|GMU Patriot Invitational (George Mason, American, Towson,
|11/21-11/23
|Y
|Y
|House of Champions (UIndy, Butler,
|11/21-11/23
|Y
|Y
|BU Terrier Invitational (BU, Northeastern, Fairfield
|11/22-11/24
|Y
|Y
|Georgia Tech Invite (Georgia Tech, Auburn,
|11/22-11/24
|Y
|Y
|Wolfpack Elite Invite (ASU, Army
|11/21-11/23
|Y
|Y
|SMU Invite
|11/21-11/23
|Y
|South Carolina Invitational (Vanderbilt
|11/20-11/22
|Y
|Y
|Texas Swimming Invitational (Wisconsin, Texas, Stanford, USC)
|11/20-11/22
|Y
|Y
|Tennesee Invite (Kentucky,
|11/19-11/22
|Y
|Y
|Brown Invitational (Brown, Colgate, Georgetown,
|11/21-24
|y
|y
|Harold Anderson Invitational
|11/21-24
|y
|y
|Colorado Mesa Invite
|11/20-11/23
|Y
|Y
|Art Adamson Invite
|11/20-11/22
|Y
|Y
|Phil Hansel Invitational (University of Houston)
|11/20-11/22
|Y
|Trailblazer Invitational
|11/21-11/23
|Y
|Y
|LJ Diving Invite (NAU)
|11/21-11/23
|Georgia Invitational (UGA, LSU, Alabama, Mizzou, Florida, Sout
|11/20-11/22
|Y
|Y
|Iowa Invite (Iowa, Arkansas W,
|11/21-11/23
|Y
|Purdue Invite
|11/21-11/23
|Y
|Y
|Nebraska Hawkeye Invitational
|11/21-23
|Y
|Ohio State Invite (UCLA,
|11/21-23
|Y
|Y
|Harvard vs Columbia
|11/22
|Y
|Y
|Penn, Cornell, Princeton
|11/22
|Y
|Y
|Magnus Cup Invitational (Cleveland State, Bowling Green, Xavier, Canisius
|11/21-23
|Y
|Y
|Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland
|11/21
|Y
|IU Indy Midseason
|11/21-23
|Y
|St. Thomas Invite
|11/21-23
|Y
|Y
|Liberty Invitational
|11/21-24
|Y
|Loyola H2ounds Invitational
|11/22-24
|Y
|Vandal Invite (Idaho)
|11/22-11/24
|Y
|IUPUI House of Champions
|11/21-23
|Y
|Y
|Beloit midseason
|11/22-24
|Y
|Y
|Franklin & Marshall Invite
|11/22-24
|y
|y
|St. Peters, Sacred Heart, Merrimack
|11/23
|y
|Utah Tech invite
|11/21-23
|y
|Northern Arizona Diving invite
|11/22-24
|y
|USC Trojan Dive Invite
|11/22-24
|y
|y
|Bellarmine vs Ball State
|11/23
|y
|y
|Lafayette vs Lehigh
|11/22
|Y
|Y