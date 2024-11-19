Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch, All The Links You Need For This Week’s Midseason Invitationals

Fast swimming is upon us as this week features the vast majority of midseason invitational meets across the country.

Below, find all the currently available links you need to follow along with each meet.

If certain links to results or live streams are missing, we haven’t seen them posted yet from the host team.

Tennessee Invite

  • November 19-22, 2024
  • Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Start Times: 6 pm ET 11/19, 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals 11/20-22
  • Participating Teams: Kentucky, Tennessee (host), Virginia
  • Psych Sheets
  • Results on Meet Mobile
  • Live Stream

Art Adamson Invitational

  • November 20-22, 2024
  • Where: Student Recreation Center — College Station, TX
  • When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
  • Participating Teams: Air Force, Incarnate Word, TCU, Texas A&M (host), Utah, Washington State
  • Results on Meet Mobile
  • Live Stream

Georgia Invitational

Texas Invitational

  • November 20-22, 2024
  • Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
  • When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
  • Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU
  • Meet Info
  • Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)

Wolfpack Elite Invite

  • November 21-23, 2024
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, NC
  • When: 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals
  • Participating Teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech
  • Live Stream

Ohio State Fall Invitational

  • November 21-23, 2024
  • Where: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion — Columbus, OH
  • When: TBA
  • Participating Teams: Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State (host), Penn State, UCLA, Yale
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream

Georgia Tech Invite

  • November 22-24, 2024
  • Where: McAuley Aquatic Center — Atlanta, GA
  • When: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
  • Participating Teams: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech (host), Michigan

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!