How To Watch, All The Links You Need For This Week’s Midseason Invitationals

Fast swimming is upon us as this week features the vast majority of midseason invitational meets across the country.

Below, find all the currently available links you need to follow along with each meet.

If certain links to results or live streams are missing, we haven’t seen them posted yet from the host team.

Tennessee Invite

November 19-22, 2024

Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee

Start Times: 6 pm ET 11/19, 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals 11/20-22

Participating Teams: Kentucky, Tennessee (host), Virginia

Psych Sheets

Results on Meet Mobile

Live Stream

Art Adamson Invitational

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Student Recreation Center — College Station, TX

When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals

Participating Teams: Air Force, Incarnate Word, TCU, Texas A&M (host), Utah, Washington State

Results on Meet Mobile

Live Stream

Georgia Invitational

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, GA

When: 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals

Participating Teams: Alabama, Florida, Georgia (host), LSU, Mizzou, South Carolina (diving only)

Live Stream (Swimming)

Diving Prelims Stream

Diving Finals Stream

Texas Invitational

November 20-22, 2024

Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX

When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals

Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU

Meet Info

Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)

Wolfpack Elite Invite

November 21-23, 2024

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, NC

When: 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals

Participating Teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech

Live Stream

Ohio State Fall Invitational

November 21-23, 2024

Where: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion — Columbus, OH

When: TBA

Participating Teams: Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State (host), Penn State, UCLA, Yale

Live Results

Live Stream

Georgia Tech Invite