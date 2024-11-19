How To Watch, All The Links You Need For This Week’s Midseason Invitationals

Fast swimming is upon us as this week features the vast majority of midseason invitational meets across the country.
Below, find all the currently available links you need to follow along with each meet.
If certain links to results or live streams are missing, we haven’t seen them posted yet from the host team.
Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 6 pm ET 11/19, 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals 11/20-22
- Participating Teams: Kentucky, Tennessee (host), Virginia
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile
- Live Stream
Art Adamson Invitational
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Student Recreation Center — College Station, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Air Force, Incarnate Word, TCU, Texas A&M (host), Utah, Washington State
- Results on Meet Mobile
- Live Stream
Georgia Invitational
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, GA
- When: 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals
- Participating Teams: Alabama, Florida, Georgia (host), LSU, Mizzou, South Carolina (diving only)
- Live Stream (Swimming)
- Diving Prelims Stream
- Diving Finals Stream
Texas Invitational
- November 20-22, 2024
- Where: Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center — Austin, TX
- When: 10 am CT prelims/6 pm CT finals
- Participating Teams: Pitt, Stanford, Texas (host), USC, Wisconsin, BYU
- Meet Info
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
Wolfpack Elite Invite
- November 21-23, 2024
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, NC
- When: 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals
- Participating Teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech
- Live Stream
Ohio State Fall Invitational
- November 21-23, 2024
- Where: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion — Columbus, OH
- When: TBA
- Participating Teams: Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State (host), Penn State, UCLA, Yale
- Live Results
- Live Stream
Georgia Tech Invite
- November 22-24, 2024
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center — Atlanta, GA
- When: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
- Participating Teams: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech (host), Michigan