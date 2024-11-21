Texas A&M Takes Top Seed in All But One Event in Day 2 Prelims

Art Adamson Invitational

November 20-22, 2024

College Station, Texas

25 Yards (SCY)

Prelims: 9:30 am CT/Finals: 5:30 pm CT

Watch: SECN+ Network

Live Results: “Art Adamson Invitational” on MeetMobile

Day 1 Finals Results

Day 2 of the Art Adamson Invitational kicked off with prelims for the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke. It was a maroon and white storm this morning with the Texas A&M Aggies boasting the top qualifier in every event but the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Top Seeds:

Olivia Theall, a Texas A&M 5th year grabbed the top spot in the women’s 100 fly with a time of 52.63. this is off her best time of 51.25 from this meet last year. Washington State’s Emily Lundgren qualified second at 52.98, just off her best of 52.73, and fellow A&M swimmer Katie Walker came in 3rd at 53.73.

Connor Foote was the top qualifier in the men’s 100 fly at 45.28. this is off of Foot’s best time of 44.76 from last year’s SECs, but does earn him the NCAA B cut for the first time this season. Utah’s Evan VanBrocklin was second this morning at 46.72 which is a best time by almost a second. VanBrocklin’s previous best was a 47.60. A&M swimmer Tommy Shomper was the 3rd qualifier at 46.74, just off his best of 46.59.

Junior Giulia Goerigk took the women’s 400 IM top time with a 4:13.87. Sophomore Hannah O’Leary came in second also for A&M at 4:15.27, and TCU 5th year Colby Hurt went 4:18.09 to lock up 3rd in the event. Goerigk and O’Leary both earned the NCAA B cut in the event.

Junior Baylor Nelson grabbed the top spot in the men’s 400 IM at 3:42.98. Munzy Kabbara, a senior also from A&M, got the 2nd seed with a 3:47.77, and Utah freshman Strahinja Maslo got 3rd with a 3:49.43. Maslo was the only person in the top 3 who went a best time, dropping from his 3:50.64 in December of last year.

It was an Aggie top 3 in the women’s 200 freestyle. Chloe Stepanek brought home the top time in the women’s 200 freestyle with a 1:45.25, which is an add from her best of 1:42.40 from the 2022 SEC championships. The time is a season best for her. Jordan Buechler notched the 2nd seed at 1:46.47, and Hayden Miller, fresh off her win in the 500 last night, came in 3rd at 1:47.53.

The men’s 200 freestyle went to freshman Jacob Wimberly at 1:35.73, this is off the 1:34.00 mark he set at Winter Junior’s in 2022. Utah sophomore Nick Chirafisi took the 2nd qualifying spot in 1:36.30, which is a slight add from his 1:36.17 best time. Jakub Walter from Utah placed 3rd with a time of 1:36.56.

The women’s 100 breaststroke was the only non-A&M win of the morning, and it went to Washington State Junior Emily Lundgren who also qualified 2nd in the 100 butterfly earlier in the morning. Lundgren went a 1:00.28 to earn lane 4 in the final, which is off her best of 59.45, but was a season best mark for her. Ella McQuinn, a freshman at A&M placed second with a huge best time of 1:00.57. This bested the 1:01.45 McQuinn went in October versus the University of Houston. Her pre-college best was 1:02.34. The third seed went to Claire Chahbandour from TCU at 1:00.82.

Alex Sanchez took the men’s 100 breaststroke in 52.25 to set a season best mark. Freshman Travis Gulledge got the second seed for A&M with a time of 52.51, which exactly ties his pre-college best time. The third seed went to Jadon Wuilliez of TCU at 52.69, which was a season best time for him, but off his personal best.

Kaitlyn Owens won the 100 backstroke in 52.44, which was half a second off her personal best of 52.02. Owens led the field by almost a second and a half, as second place went to Anna Rauchholz of Washington State in 53.88. Rounding out the top 3 was A&M swimmer Jordan Buechler in 54.33. Buechler also qualified top 3 in the 200 freestyle.

The final event of the morning, the men’s 100 backstroke finished off a perfect morning for the A&M men. Tommy Shomper took top seed at 46.63. This is a little over half a second off Shomper’s personal best of 46.04 from this meet last year. Shomper is also the 3rd seed in the 100 fly from earlier in the morning. Tyler Hulet took second for the Aggies at 47.33, and TCU’s Edgar Cicanci took 3rd at 47.41. Both men set season best times, but were off their personal bests.

The A&M invite is back for finals on the SEC+ Network at 5:30 pm CST